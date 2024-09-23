The SUV and crossover market is not only made up of compact models or elevated city cars, but also of larger cars that always appeal to those who need space or have a large family.

This category of new C-SUVs designed for those in search of cargo capacity, but also style and technology, is now joined by the new Opel-Vauxhall Grandland and the smart #5, which share large exterior dimensions, modern styling and an electric motor.

Actually, the Grandland, based on the multi-energy STLA Medium platform, is also available with a mild hybrid petrol engine and plug-in hybrid, but here we focus on the comparison between the new electrics from Opel-Vauxhall and smart.

Exterior

The new Opel-Vauxhall Grandland changes its look without betraying the approach of the previous model, however, presenting itself to the public with even larger dimensions that can be summed up in its 4.65 metres length. The wheelbase, on the other hand, measures 2.78 metres.

Completely new is the treatment of the front end with the Vizor 3D grille that gains three-dimensionality, Intelli-Lux Pixel Matrix HD headlamps and for the first time sports the illuminated Opel-Vauxhall logo, just like the lettering on the tailgate. On the outside, all chrome disappears.

The smart #5, on the other hand, has no previous models to take inspiration from and relies on an even more massive styling than that seen on the more compact #1 and #3, with an imposing design somewhere between SUV and off-roader and horizontally developed light clusters at the front and rear.

Even the length of 4.70 metres confirms the fact that this smart car is really big, at the C-segment limit. The wheelbase of 2.90 metres is also longer than that of the Grandland, while heights are very similar.

Opel Grandland (2024) grief smart #5

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Opel-Vauxhall Grandland 4.65 metres 1.90 metres 1.66 metres 2.78 metres smart #5 4.70 metres 1.92 metres 1.70 metres 2.90 metres

Interior

Inside the new Opel-Vauxhall Grandland there is no shortage of screens, as evidenced by the 12.3-inch digital instrumentation and the driver-facing 16-inch central infotainment display.

The strongly horizontal dashboard continues ideally into the doors which have integrated air vents and matches the rest of the squarish interior design where we find upholstery in recycled materials and AGR-certified seats.

In addition to various holders in the cabin totalling 35 litres, including the illuminated 'pixel box' for wireless smartphone charging, the new Grandland boasts a rear luggage compartment with a maximum capacity of 1,614 litres. The seats in the rear can be folded down in 40:20:40 mode.

Opel Grandland (2024), the plank

Inside the smart #5, devoted to premium trim and technology, we find a veritable riot of displays. In addition to the 25.6-inch augmented reality head-up display, there is a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster and two large 13-inch 2.5K AMOLED displays that extend across the dashboard to the front passenger seat. The voice assistant ensures fast response times thanks to the power of the advanced AMD V2000 chip.

The rest of the dashboard and interior benefits from a rounded design and premium details such as zero-gravity seats that recline up to 121 degrees, are upholstered in leather and feature V-curtain airbags, and cushion airbags as well as seat belts integrated into the backrest.

Also in the back are heated leather seats, LED ambient lights with 256 colours and a Sennheiser Signature Sound System with 20 speakers and a portable speaker. The rear boot has a maximum capacity of 1,530 litres and the front boot adds another 72 litres.

grief smart #5, the plancia

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Luggage compartment Opel-Vauxhall Grandland 12.3-inch 16-inch 550/1,614 litres smart #5 10.3-inch 13-inch+13-inch n.d/1,530 litres (+72 litres front)

Engines

The STLA Medium platform defined by Opel-Vauxhall as "native BEV" with 400-volt on-board network is the same as that of the new Peugeot 3008 and, based on this and in the absence of any other official info, it is possible to imagine battery sizes, power and range.

That being said, we can estimate a battery for the electric version of the Opel-Vauxhall Grandland in two battery capacities: 73 kWh and 98 kWh. Depending on the battery, the WLTP-approved range will therefore vary from 313 miles to the claimed 435 miles.

The 73 kWh battery car, which is the only battery size offered in the UK at the moment, will have front-wheel drive and a single 210 PS motor, and WLTP range of 313 to 326 miles, while the front-wheel drive car with a 98 kWh battery and a single 231 PS motor will have a range of 435 miles.

A 'Dual Motor' 4x4 electric Grandland with two motors and total 326 PS may also arrive in the future, which will have a 73 kWh battery and a range of 326 miles.

These will be joined by the Grandland mild hybrid with a 136 PS 1.2-litre petrol engine and the plug-in hybrid with 53 miles of electric range.

Opel Grandland (2024) grief smart #5

The smart #5 uses the 800-volt SEA platform and a 100 kWh battery with a range of 460 miles in the Chinese CLTC approval cycle. Nothing else is officially known.

The WLTP range and the engines for Europe of the new smart have not yet been announced, but to get an idea you can look at the versions for China, where it will be produced and is already sold.

The Chinese can buy it with a single engine and rear-wheel drive with 340 PS and 363 PS, or with twin motors and all-wheel drive with 587 PS (224+363 PS) and 645 PS (224+421 PS).

Model Mild hybrid (estimated) Plug-in hybrid (estimated) Electric (estimated) Opel-Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 136 PS 1.6 195 PS 210 PS

231 PS

326 PS smart #5 - - 340 PS

363 PS

587 PS

645 PS

Prices

In the UK the Vauxhall Grandland's is available for order now with prices starting at £34,700 for the Hybrid Design 136 PS with dual clutch 6-speed transmission and going up to £45,195 for the Electric Ultimate 73 kWh with 210 PS. You can see more detailed Vauxhall Grandland UK pricing here.

For the smart #5 officially pricing for Europe has not yet been announced as we know it will be launched in 2025. However, it is easy to imagine how the base price could also exceed the €51,118 (approx. £43,000 at the current exchange rate) of the more compact and sporty smart #3 Brabus.