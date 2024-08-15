Vauxhall has thrown its hat into the ring with the latest edition of its flagship SUV, the new Grandland. This machine is not just another pretty face in the crowded SUV market – it’s a fully electrified, high-tech, and undeniably stylish contender. And it’s ready to roll into showrooms near you, starting at a cool £34,700, with deliveries set to begin in October, making it £5,000 more expensive than its predecessor. Full pricing is available below.

At 4,650 mm, the new Grandland is no compact SUV. It’s got space, whether you’re hauling the family, the dog, or just about everything you own, it promises enough room. It’s the largest model in the brand’s refreshed lineup, which also includes the refreshed Mokka and the upcoming Frontera.

Pricing & Economy

All-New Grandland Version Range (WLTP combined) MPG (WLTP combined) CO2 (g/km, WLTP) BiK (24/25) OTR MRP Hybrid Design 136 PS e-DCT6 N/A 51.4 124 29% £34,700 Hybrid GS 136 PS e-DCT6 N/A 51.4 124 29% £36,650 Hybrid Ultimate 136 PS e-DCT6 N/A 50.4 126 30% £38,400 Electric Design 73 kWh 213 PS 325 miles N/A 0 2% £40,995 Electric GS 73 kWh 213 PS 323 miles N/A 0 2% £43,145 Electric Ultimate 73 kWh 213 PS 318 miles N/A 0 2% £45,195

As standard, the SUV comes with the firm’s Intelli-Lux Pixel Matrix HD headlights that are making their debut here, boasting over 50,000 lighting elements that adapt to your surroundings. Their design is to be bright and as precise, while thoughtfully not blinding your fellow drivers.

The new Grandland is also the first Vauxhall to ride on the Stellantis STLA Medium BEV-native platform, which is fancy talk for “this thing is designed from the ground up to be electric.” The version with an electric drive comes with a 73 kWh battery that can take you up to 325 miles on a single charge. And if you’re the type who likes to push the limits, a long-range version is set to arrive next year with an even bigger battery, promising a whopping 435 miles of range. Oh, and did we mention it can recharge to 80 per cent in just 26 minutes?

For those who aren’t ready to fully commit to electric, Vauxhall’s got you covered with the Grandland Hybrid. This version pairs a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor, offering a respectable 51.4 mpg and a smooth 0-62 mph in just over 10 seconds. It’s perfect for those who like to dip a toe into the electric waters without diving in headfirst.