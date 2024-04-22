From 2028 Opel-Vauxhall will only build electric cars. Four years away, but the new Stellantis EV platforms are already ready. So let's lift the curtain on the Opel-Vauxhall Grandland, whose new generation is "also" fully electric and equipped with a brand new architecture. Why "also"?

Simply because the model will still be offered with MHEV and PHEV powertrains. "The new Grandland was designed and developed in Germany, in Rüsselsheim, and will be built in Eisenach," Opel CEO, Florian Huettl, explained. "The link with the Opel-Vauxhall Experimental is unmistakable. It offers innovations that were first seen in this extraordinary concept car. The new Grandland will strengthen our position in the important C-SUV segment."

Opel-Vauxhall Grandland (2024): The exterior

At first glance, the new dimensions of the Grandland Electric are particularly striking. It is 173 millimetres longer, 19 millimetres taller and 64 millimetres wider than the previous Grandland. The result is 4,650 x 1,905 x 1,660 mm (length x width x height). In addition, it rests on huge 20-inch rims.

Vauxhall Grandland (2024) Vauxhall Grandland (2024) rear three-quarter view Opel Grandland Electric (2024), front 3D Vizor

At the front, the new 3D Vizor and the compass motif, as in the Opel-Vauxhall Experimental, stand out. This means that the vertical crease and the horizontal Vizor meet in the logo. Also new is the so-called "Intelli-Lux Pixel Matrix HD" light, with exactly 51,200 pixels for high-resolution light distribution.

Vauxhall Grandland (2024), in colour Intelli-Lux Pixel Matrix HD

Then there is the two-tone paintwork, as well as the staggered wheel arch linings for an off-road look. And in the rear? The new Grandland is Opel-Vauxhall's first production model to integrate the brand's illuminated lettering.

Opel-Vauxhall Grandland (2024): Dimensions

Model Opel-Vauxhall Grandland (2024) Length 4,650 mm Width 1,905 mm Height 1,660 mm Wheelbase 2,675 mm Luggage compartment capacity n/a - 1,641 litres

Opel-Vauxhall Grandland (2024): The interior

In addition to length, width and height, the wheelbase has also increased. From 2,675 millimetres in the previous generation to 2,784 millimetres. Add to this the steeply sloping tailgate and you gain a lot of space in the passenger compartment. For passengers there is an extra 20 millimetres of legroom. And with the 40:20:40 folding rear seat, the Grandland can hold up to 1,641 litres of cargo.

In general, the interior is very stylish. All fabrics and upholstery are made from 100 per cent recycled materials and, at first glance, have a good finish. Of course, above everything there is a screen. In the case of the new Grandland, Opel-Vauxhall has installed a 16-inch touch display. Behind the steering wheel there is also a fully digital instrument cluster of as yet unspecified dimensions, while a head-up display projects further information onto the windscreen.

If all this becomes too much for you, you can reduce all content to the bare minimum through the so-called "Pure Mode", which is intended to minimise distractions, especially when driving in the rain or at night.

Fun fact: the seats have been re-certified by Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V. and have been equipped with new comfort features. The driver's seats, for example, have active side padding, ventilation and a massage function. The so-called "Intelli-Seat Ergonomics Feature" is also standard on both front seats.

Another highlight is the so-called "pixel box" with an illuminated, translucent glass surface and surrounding fabric upholstery. Behind the glass is the area for inductive charging of the smartphone. In total, all stowage options have a capacity of more than 35 litres - from the pixel box and smartphone pockets at the back of the front seats to the large compartment with 12-volt connection under the centre console.

Opel-Vauxhall Grandland (2024): engine, battery, range, charging

The new Grandland is the first Opel-Vauxhall to be based on the Stellantis STLA Medium platform, designed specifically for battery-electric models. However, in the future the model will be available not only as an all-electric model, but also as a plug-in hybrid with a range of around 53 miles and as a 48-volt mild hybrid.

Although nothing else is known at the moment, as the Grandland is not the first Stellantis product based on the new architecture, but Peugeot is already a little further ahead with the presentation of the new 3008, we already have at least semi-conclusive information on the electric units and the MHEV model.

The Opel Grandland (2024) and its STLA Medium platform

There is a 213 PS "Standard Range" version with front-wheel drive and a battery capacity of 73 kWh. The range according to WLTP is between 313 and 326 miles. Equipped with the same battery and with a maximum range of 326 miles, a 'Dual Motor' version is also planned. As the name suggests, this model is equipped with two electric motors, thus also with all-wheel drive and up to 326 PS.

The 'Long Range' version has an output of 231 PS thanks to a single motor on the front axle. The battery has a capacity of 98 kWh and the maximum range is 435 miles. And this is also mentioned in Opel-Vauxhall's announcement.

Gallery: Vauxhall Grandland (2024)

9 Photos

Several Peugeot 3008s (and thus also the Opel-Vauxhall Grandland) can be charged with a maximum power of 160 kW. Charging from 20 to 80 per cent takes about 30 minutes. The MHEV, on the other hand, does not need to be recharged. Again, a glance in the direction of Peugeot: a 136 PS 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with an electrified 6-speed DSG is used. This is a familiar idea, also at Opel-Vauxhall, for example in the Astra, the Corsa or the current Grandland. However, there is no information about the PHEV yet.

Opel-Vauxhall Grandland (2024): prices

Opel-Vauxhall has not yet announced a market launch date or prices for the Grandland Electric. However, it should arrive in dealerships in autumn. Prices for the Grandland Electric are expected to start at around £50,000.