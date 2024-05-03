The new Opel-Vauxhall Grandland has broken ties with the previous generation. Bigger, roomier and for the first time also electric, the German SUV is certainly one of the most exciting new models for 2024.

In addition to completely redesigned styling and powertrains with a range of up to 435 miles, Opel-Vauxhall is banking on a state-of-the-art interior.

New Grandland dashboard

The structure of the new Grandland's instrument panel has evolved from that of recent Opel-Vauxhall models, with square elements and a large central display facing the driver. Generally speaking, the shapes of the inserts and the styling choices reinforce the impression of the dashboard's width, in an extremely high-tech environment.

New Opel Grandland, the dashboard

There are also physical buttons to control the air conditioning, while the air vents integrated into the door panel are a first for Opel-Vauxhall. The steering wheel is sporty, with its cut-out lower section and stitching contrasting with the rest of the upholstery. To keep an eye on key driving information, there's the digital instrument cluster and head-up display.

New Grandland, connectivity

The 16-inch infotainment screen is one of the largest ever fitted to an Opel-Vauxhall. The graphics are intuitive, with the screen divided into different sections to allow multiple elements to be used simultaneously. For example, the outermost zones are always available to increase the temperature of the air conditioning, while in the centre are other screens such as those dedicated to navigation and music playback.

The instrument cluster also features the "Pure Mode" function, which minimises the information displayed to avoid distractions.

Opel-Vauxhall Grandland 2024 Digital instrument cluster 12.3-inch display Head-up display Yes Central monitor 16-inch Mirror Android Auto (wireless)

Apple CarPlay (wireless) OTA Yes Voice assistant Yes

New Grandland, quality and materials

The upholstery and fabrics (100% recycled) are of good quality and sober colours, ranging from black to dark grey. What counts is comfort, which on the new Grandland is even certified. In fact, as on the previous generation, the ergonomic AGR seats are certified by the Aktion Gesunder Rucken ('Campaign for Healthy Backs') and feature electric cushions to improve lateral comfort.

New Opel Grandland, the seats

In addition, the front seats feature the patented Intelli-Seat function, a slot that relieves pressure on the coccyx and improves comfort, even on long journeys.

New Grandland, space

The extra 17 cm in length is felt in terms of passenger and luggage space. In the rear, it's really comfortable even for three people (thanks also to the extra 20 mm for the legs), while the boot is well usable.

New Opel Grandland, the boot

Opel-Vauxhall claims a maximum capacity of 1,641 litres (the minimum is not indicated, but it should be reasonably higher than the 514 litres of the previous model). The possibility of folding the rear seats in 40:20:40 mode is also very practical.

As for the rest, there are up to 35 litres in total in the Opel-Vauxhall's various storage compartments in the cabin, from the front to the door pockets.

Model Luggage compartment (min/max) Reclining backrests Opel-Vauxhall Grandland n.a./1,641 litres Yes 40:20:40

