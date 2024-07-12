In case you didn't know much about the HS, the previous version was a 4.61 metre long SUV that was available as a PHEV from a reasonable £31,095. Now the Chinese are showing the revised version in Goodwood, however, this is more like a major overhaul.

At least visually, not much is reminiscent of the previous HS. Among other things, we see a completely new grille modelled on that of the MG 3 as well as modified lights at the front and rear. The car is also taller and slightly flatter, which should give it "a more athletic overall impression". Compared to the predecessor model, the new MG HS is 14 mm wider (1,890 mm), 45 mm longer (4,655 mm) and around 30 mm flatter. The wheelbase has been extended by 45 mm to 2,765 mm. The boot capacity has been increased by 44 litres to at least 507 litres.

As before, MG packs a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 169 PS and 275 Nm of torque or a 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid with the combination of a 1.5-litre petrol engine (142 PS) and 209 PS electric motor under the bonnet. The former is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual clutch and achieves 0-62 mph in 9.4 seconds.

Gallery: MG HS (2024) at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The PHEV is much quicker on the road, completing the sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 6.8 seconds. The battery capacity is increased to 24.7 kWh. If required, it is fed by a 67 kW (91 PS) generator. According to the manufacturer, the purely electric range of the MG HS PHEV is now more than 60 miles, and a total range of up to 621 miles is also promised.

Inside, you will be looking at a new three-spoke steering wheel and two 12.3-inch displays as standard. MG says the screen in front of the driver offers three different modes. Each mode offers its own layout, focusing either on the navigation display, a display of the most important driving information or a real-time visualisation of the vehicle and its surroundings, including driver assistance systems.

The infotainment screen offers live navigation services including weather and traffic information, access to Amazon Music and smartphone connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Comfort and Luxury equipment lines are also available. The Luxury models also feature a new 360° camera and wireless smartphone charging as standard.

The new MG HS and MG HS PHEV will be launched in autumn 2024, but prices have not yet been set.