MG will unveil the new HS at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from 11-14 July. The announcement was made directly by Guy Pigounakis, MG UK Sales Director, to Automotive News Europe.

According to the director, the new model will have a completely different design to the current HS, although it will continue to be offered with non-electrified petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Preview

Guy Pigounakis has already predicted that the plug-in hybrid version will use a battery pack almost twice the size of the current 12.8 kWh battery pack to increase electric range to over 60 miles. Although it was not specified, it seems inevitable that the new HS will also be equipped with new electric motors, for a total power that could exceed the current 258 PS.

Restyling of the MG HS (2023)

However, nothing has been said about the petrol version, which could retain the 162 PS 1.5-litre turbo, probably updated and revised to further improve efficiency.

Prices are expected to remain competitive, with a list price of between £25,000 for the petrol model and £34,000 for the richer plug-in hybrid version, the latter of which should also be available with the new incentives.

Celebrating 100 years (and rising figures)

The new HS will be part of MG's display at the Festival of Speed, where the SAIC-owned brand will celebrate its 100th anniversary. In fact, MG was founded in the UK in 1924 by William Morris as Morris Garages.

The HS is currently the Chinese brand's second best-selling model in Europe after the ZS SUV, with 19,889 units delivered to the end of April, according to data compiled by Dataforce. The HS is the 12th best-selling compact SUV in Europe in the first four months of the year and the 8th best-selling model in the UK, the latter being MG's second biggest market after Italy.

Overall, MG expects to increase sales to over 300,000 units in Europe in 2024, surpassing the 231,684 deliveries in 2023.