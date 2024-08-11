  • Length: 4,660 mm
  • Width: 1,890 mm
  • Height: 1,650 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,770 mm
  • Luggage compartment: 507/n.b. litres

Larger, more spacious and even more powerful. This is what the new generation of the MG HS, the C-segment (now almost D-segment) SUV presented at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024, looks like.

In addition to the new look, the most striking feature of the HS 2024 is its new size. So let's take a closer look at its exterior dimensions and boot capacity.

MG HS (2024): Dimensions

The new MG HS is even slimmer than its predecessor, with a lower roofline and a height of 1.65 metres (-4 cm compared to the "old" HS). The front end is decidedly aggressive, with the large radiator grille and the elongated LED headlights on the sides of the body giving an edgy, modern look. In terms of width, however, the change is only 1.4 cm to a total of 1.89 metres.

MG HS (2024) at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
Motor1.com

MG HS (2024) at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The increase in length is more significant: 4.66 metres from bumper to bumper and therefore 4.5 cm more than the previous HS. This increase is due to the new proportions, but also to the wheelbase, which has grown by almost 5 cm to 2.77 metres.

MG HS: interior and boot volume

All this results in an extremely spacious interior, even for five passengers. The seats of the new MG HS feature new shapes and leather upholstery, among other things, which should contribute to greater comfort and a higher sense of quality.

The boot capacity of the MG HS has increased by 44 litres to at least 507 litres with the rear seat bench folded up.

MG HS (2024) at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
Motor1.com
MG HS (2024) at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
Motor1.com

MG HS, competitors with similar dimensions

There are numerous competitors for the MG HS. If you take some of the most important and best-selling models in Europe as a reference, the Anglo-Chinese SUV certainly has to compete with the Kia Sportage and the Toyota Corolla Cross. These are two more compact models, but they make good use of space.

Also look out for the Peugeot 3008 and the Volkswagen Tiguan, both of which have recently been updated and have always been popular. Also worth mentioning are the new Opel-Vauxhall Grandland, which will be launched soon, and the facelifted Ford Kuga.

Model Length Luggage compartment
MG HS 4.66 metres 507 litres
Citroen C5 Aircross 4.50 metres 580 litres
Hyundai Tucson 4.50 metres 598 litres
Jaecoo 7 4.5 metres 434 litres
Kia Sportage 4.51 metres 591 litres
Ford Kuga 4.61 metres 412 litres
Peugeot 3008 4.54 metres 520 litres
Toyota Corolla Cross 4.46 metres 433 litres
Volkswagen Tiguan 4.53 metres 550 litres

