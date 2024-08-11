- Length: 4,660 mm
- Width: 1,890 mm
- Height: 1,650 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,770 mm
- Luggage compartment: 507/n.b. litres
Larger, more spacious and even more powerful. This is what the new generation of the MG HS, the C-segment (now almost D-segment) SUV presented at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024, looks like.
In addition to the new look, the most striking feature of the HS 2024 is its new size. So let's take a closer look at its exterior dimensions and boot capacity.
Gallery: MG HS (2024) and MG HS PHEV (2024)
MG HS (2024): Dimensions
The new MG HS is even slimmer than its predecessor, with a lower roofline and a height of 1.65 metres (-4 cm compared to the "old" HS). The front end is decidedly aggressive, with the large radiator grille and the elongated LED headlights on the sides of the body giving an edgy, modern look. In terms of width, however, the change is only 1.4 cm to a total of 1.89 metres.
MG HS (2024) at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
The increase in length is more significant: 4.66 metres from bumper to bumper and therefore 4.5 cm more than the previous HS. This increase is due to the new proportions, but also to the wheelbase, which has grown by almost 5 cm to 2.77 metres.
MG HS: interior and boot volume
All this results in an extremely spacious interior, even for five passengers. The seats of the new MG HS feature new shapes and leather upholstery, among other things, which should contribute to greater comfort and a higher sense of quality.
The boot capacity of the MG HS has increased by 44 litres to at least 507 litres with the rear seat bench folded up.
MG HS, competitors with similar dimensions
There are numerous competitors for the MG HS. If you take some of the most important and best-selling models in Europe as a reference, the Anglo-Chinese SUV certainly has to compete with the Kia Sportage and the Toyota Corolla Cross. These are two more compact models, but they make good use of space.
Also look out for the Peugeot 3008 and the Volkswagen Tiguan, both of which have recently been updated and have always been popular. Also worth mentioning are the new Opel-Vauxhall Grandland, which will be launched soon, and the facelifted Ford Kuga.
|Model
|Length
|Luggage compartment
|MG HS
|4.66 metres
|507 litres
|Citroen C5 Aircross
|4.50 metres
|580 litres
|Hyundai Tucson
|4.50 metres
|598 litres
|Jaecoo 7
|4.5 metres
|434 litres
|Kia Sportage
|4.51 metres
|591 litres
|Ford Kuga
|4.61 metres
|412 litres
|Peugeot 3008
|4.54 metres
|520 litres
|Toyota Corolla Cross
|4.46 metres
|433 litres
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|4.53 metres
|550 litres