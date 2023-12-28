The SUV market is now so vast and varied that there is almost a car to suit every taste and need, even for those looking for a compact but spacious SUV with a petrol engine and a price that's not too steep.

The KGM Torres, the South Korean SUV heir to the rebranded SsangYong, and the Chinese MG HS, restyled in 2023 and still offered as a plug-in hybrid, are two examples.

That's why we thought it would be interesting to compare these two new petrol SUVs, with their generous dimensions and rather affordable prices. So let's start with the 'on paper' challenge between KGM Torres and MG HS.

The exterior

The KGM Torres looks like a 4.70-metre-long, 1.72-metre-high SUV that falls somewhere between a large compact and a medium-sized model, but with styling closer to that of a true off-roader. Massive and angular, it also has a tailgate whose shape is reminiscent of the classic spare wheel cover of hardcore off-roaders.

KGM Torres, front view

The MG HS, even after its recent restyling, relies more on a compact SUV design, more rounded and "softer" in its lines, measuring 4.61 metres in length and 1.68 metres in height. The new full LED headlamps are complemented by a new 3D light signature on the rear light clusters.

MG HS, three-quarter front view

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase KGM Torres 4,70 m 1,89 1,72 2,68 MG HS 4,61 m 1,87 1,68 2,72

Interior

With the KGM Torres, we're dealing with a car that has few rivals in terms of load capacity, at least in the compact SUV category. The boot of the new Korean has a minimum load capacity of 703 litres, which rises to a remarkable 1,662 litres when the backrests of the second row of seats are folded down.

The entire cabin and dashboard are in line with the latest trends in design and finish, while retaining some of the boldness typical of the exterior. The 12.5-inch digital instrumentation joins the 9-inch central infotainment touchscreen, while just below it is a third 8-inch screen for managing the climate, driving modes and all-wheel drive on four-wheel drive versions.

KGM Torres, the interior

The more compact dimensions of the MG HS mean that the British-branded Chinese SUV has a smaller boot than the Korean, at 463 to 1,454 litres, which is still not insignificant.

The dashboard and interior layout are also rather 'traditional', with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a conventional 10.1-inch central touchscreen. Like the Torres, the HS is also equipped with Andorid Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

MG HS interior

Model Digital instrumentation Central screen Boot capacity KGM Torres 12.5" 9" for multimedia + 8" for air conditioning and GPS 703-1,662 litres MG HS 12.3" 10.1" 463-1,454 litres

The engines

The petrol engines of the two cars studied are very similar, both being 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinders producing 161 bhp in the case of the KGM Torres and 160 bhp in the case of the MG HS.

Both rivals can be purchased with either a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox: the Torres can be fitted with a 6-speed automatic, while the HS is equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The KGM Torres, on the other hand, is the only model to be offered with all-wheel drive, exclusively coupled to the automatic gearbox, while a dual-fuel LPG version has recently been introduced to the range.

The MG HS also offers a plug-in hybrid version, the MG EHS, with the same 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, but with the addition of an electric motor that boosts the system's power to 254 bhp. The EHS is equipped with a 10-speed electric gearbox and, thanks to its 16.6 kWh battery, boasts a range of 32 miles (52 kilometres) on the WLTP cycle.

Model Petrol Plug-in hybrid KGM Torres 1.5 GDI Turbo 161 BHP 2WD Manual

1.5 GDI Turbo 161 BHP 2WD Aut.

1.5 GDI Turbo 161 BHP 4WD Aut. n.a. MG HS 1.5T GDI 160 BHP 2WD Manual

1.5T GDI 160 BHP 2WD Aut. 1.5T GDI 254 BHP Aut.

MG Torres rear view MG HS rear view

Prices

Pricing and specifications for the KGM Torres have yet to be announced in the UK, but on the mainland prices start at €31,900 for the Road entry version, which comes with front-wheel drive and a manual gearbox. The top of the range is the KGM Torres 1.5 Turbo GDI AWD automatic Icon from €43,500 (€1,000 more for LPG).

By contrast, the base price for the MG HS is lower, starting at €25,490 (£23,495 RRP in UK) for the Comfort trim with manual gearbox, with the highest figure corresponding to €30,290 for the Luxury with automatic gearbox (£25,995 Trophy trim in UK).

For the MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid, on the other hand, the price range goes from a minimum of €36,590 for the Comfort (£31,095 for SE trim in UK) to a maximum of €39,390 for the Luxury (£33,595 Trophy trim in UK).