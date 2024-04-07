Length: 4.239 metres

Width: 1.797 metres

Height: 1.575 metres

Wheelbase: 2.639 metres

Luggage compartment: min 422 litres/max 1,596 litres (E-tech Full Hybrid: 326/1 458 litres)

The Renault Captur is a B-segment SUV, in other words a small Sport Utility Vehicle with compact exterior dimensions but a rather spacious interior, boasting a boot that is among the best in its category (expandable thanks to some very clever solutions).

The current model, which made its debut in April 2024 and which you can see in the photos (gallery at the bottom of the article), is the first restyling of the second-generation, launched in 2020 and slightly larger than the first. Let's take a look at its dimensions.

Renault Captur 2024, dimensions

The second-generation Renault Captur 2024 has not grown much in size with the recently unveiled mid-career restyling. In fact, despite the major facelift, its figures have only increased by a few millimetres, to make room for the new bumpers with their sharper but sleeker lines.

The length, for example, is now 4.24 metres (4,239 mm), the width 1.8 metres (1,797 mm) and the wheelbase, i.e. the distance between the axes of the front and rear wheels, 2.64 metres (2,639 mm).

On the other hand, the height has been slightly reduced by 0.2 mm to 1.6 metres (1,593 mm), thanks to new suspension systems, particularly for hybrid versions.

Renault Captur (2024)

Renault Captur 2024, roominess and luggage space

The new Renault's exterior dimensions belie its remarkable interior space. The interior space of the little B-SUV is very good indeed, with around 1 metre of space between the seats and the roof and 16 cm of sliding rear seats, increasing the load volume by 132 litres.

As for the boot, the Captur's is one of the largest in relation to its length: 422 litres as standard, which becomes 536 litres by moving the sliding bench to its maximum position, and 1,596 litres by folding down the rear seatbacks.

Please note that on the full hybrid E-Tech version (the only one left after the plug-in was discontinued), the base volume drops to 326 litres or 1,458 litres with the seats folded down.

Renault Captur (2024), le cockpit virtuel Renault Captur (2024), les dimensions intérieures

Renault Captur 2024, competitors with similar dimensions

The Renault Captur's rivals are numerous. The list of competitors is truly long, and includes some of the segment's bestsellers, such as :