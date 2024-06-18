Renault's latest version of the popular Captur SUV is now up for grabs in the United Kingdom, starting at £21,095. This updated model offers a choice between two powertrains and three trim levels – Evolution, Techno, and the brand-new esprit Alpine trims.

The entry-level 1.0-litre TCe 90 engine comes with a six-speed manual gearbox, delivering CO2 emissions starting from 135 g/km and achieving up to 47.9 mpg. Meanwhile, the E-Tech full hybrid 145 features a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine coupled with two electric motors and a sophisticated automatic dog clutch gearbox. This hybrid powertrain emits as little as 105 g/km of CO2.

2024 Renault Captur full UK pricing:

Model BIK (2024/2025) Basic price VAT 20% Total retail price VED Year 1 Delivery charge FRF OTR Price evolution TCe 90 31% £16,725.00 £3,345.00 £20,070 £270 £700 £55 £21,095 evolution E-Tech full hybrid 145 26% £19,712.50 £3,942.50 £23,655 £185 £700 £55 £24,595 techno TCe 90 32% £18,141.67 £3,628.33 £21,770 £270 £700 £55 £22,795 techno E-Tech full hybrid 145 26% £21,129.17 £4,225.83 £25,355 £185 £700 £55 £26,295 esprit Alpine E-Tech full hybrid 145 26% £22,545.83 £4,509.17 £27,055 £185 £700 £55 £27,995

Renault's hybrid system is especially innovative, combining a 49 PS e-motor and an 24 PS high-voltage starter generator powered by a 1.2-kWh battery. The smart multi-mode dog clutch gearbox integrates four gears for the petrol engine and two for the electric motor, resulting in 14 possible combinations that optimise performance and efficiency. Notably, this system provides the quiet operation of an electric vehicle without the need for frequent charging.

Underneath, the revised Captur boasts MacPherson suspension at the front and a torsion beam rear axle, with significant revisions to enhance dynamic handling. The 1.3-litre turbo engine with 160 PS and the E-Tech hybrid both feature newly developed shock absorbers designed for a smoother, more responsive ride.

Gallery: Renault Captur (2024)

99 Photos

Even the base Evolution trim offers a generous array of features in the UK, including 17-inch Ediris alloy wheels, dark tinted rear windows, a shark fin antenna, full LED automatic headlights, and rear parking sensors with a rear-view camera. Inside, the Captur sports a 10.4-inch OpenR Link touchscreen, Arkamys six-speaker audio system, wireless smartphone connectivity, and a wireless charger. Additional conveniences include automatic air conditioning with a quick demist function, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a hands-free keycard, and a synthetic leather steering wheel.