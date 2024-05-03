The Renault Captur and the Volkswagen T-Cross are B-SUVs with different philosophies. More eccentric and technological for the Captur and more traditional for the T-Cross. Both recently restyled, the two SUVs are popular in the UK for their practicality and affordable prices. Here's a comparison, from exterior to engines, interior and price.

The exterior

The styling of the Renault Captur combines graphic elements inspired by the Clio and the new Rafale SUV. The front features vertical LED headlights taken from the little Renault, while the slim grille is reminiscent of the Rafale. Overall, the shape is slightly more angular than on the outgoing model, while the length is still 4.23 metres. The alloy wheels are also new, with a new choice of 19-inch wheels.

Renault Captur Volkswagen T-Cross

The T-Cross' styling update is accompanied by a new look for the LED front and rear headlamps and an all-new grille, the design of which is reminiscent of the larger T-Roc. In terms of dimensions, the length has increased by 27 mm to 4.14 m. The bodywork has a more 'off-road' appearance, with grey inserts at the front and rear reminiscent of the rocker panels.

The range also includes new alloy wheels and new paint finishes, including Grape Yellow.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Renault Captur 4.23 metres 1.80 metres wide 1.58 metres 2.64 metres Volkswagen T-Cross 4.14 metres 1.76 metres 1.58 metres 2.55 metres

The interior

The interior of the Captur is all about surprise. The first thing you notice is the 10.4-inch vertical screen equipped with the OpenR Link infotainment system based on the Android Automotive 12 operating system, followed by the 10.25-inch digital panel displaying driving information and navigation maps.

The choice of upholstery changes considerably depending on the trim level. The Evolution has grey upholstery with yellow stitching and a diamond pattern, while the Esprit Alpine has leather with grey and blue detailing.

The Renault Captur's central screen Volkswagen T-Cross, interior

The suite of driver assistance systems is also comprehensive, with 28 features including adaptive cruise control. As for the boot, the minimum capacity is 616 litres when the rear seats are pushed forward, rising to a maximum of 1,596 litres when the seats are folded down.

Climbing aboard the T-Cross, we find a horizontal screen of up to 10 inches in the Style and R-Line finishes and a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster. The dashboard is rather classically styled, with physical climate controls located on a gloss black element in front of the gearbox.

The upholstery is in fabric (with a typical Volkswagen chequered pattern) and leather, while safety equipment includes Travel Assist, which incorporates adaptive cruise control, Lane Assist and autonomous stop-start management (if automatic transmission versions are chosen).

The T-Cross makes the most of its proportions, with a minimum load capacity of 385 litres (455 litres by sliding the rear sofa 140 mm) and a maximum of 1,281 litres.

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Luggage compartment Renault Captur 10.25-inch 10.4-inch 484 /1,596 litres Volkswagen T-Cross 10.25-inch 10-inch 385 /1,281 litres

Engines

The Renault 's list of engines is fairly long. They are available in LPG, mild hybrid and full hybrid petrol versions. In the former case, you'll find the 1.0 turbo LPG with 90 PS or 100 PS petrol, while the electrified versions are powered by a 1.6 with 145 PS and 160 PS. The Renault can be ordered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed automatic on the full hybrid version.

Renault Captur Volkswagen T-Cross

The T-Cross range is simpler. The little Volkswagen is only available with a non-electrified 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine with 95 and 115 PS. As for the gearbox, the 95 PS variant is paired with the 5-speed manual gearbox, while the 115 PS variant can be paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox or the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Model Engine versions (petrol) Renault Captur 1.0 LPG 90 PS 1.0 petrol 100 PS 1.6 mild hybrid 145 PS 1.6 full hybrid 160 PS Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 95 PS 1.0 115 PS

Pricing

In the UK prices for the restyled Renault Captur start at £21,595 with the 1.0-litre TCe 90 and rise to £28,495 for the full hybrid in E-Tech engineered trim, which is also the richest in terms of looks.

The price of the T-Cross starts at £23,975 for the 1.0-litre 115 PS and rises to £28,565 for the R-Line version.