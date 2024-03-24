When it comes to analysing Cupra' s success in different markets since its launch in 2018 as an independent brand, there is no single reason. But what is clear is that the Formentor, one of the most exciting coupé and sporty SUVs of recent years, has been a key part of the young Spanish brand's growth process.

And although Cupra's future will be influenced by electrification, with new cars 100% electric, such as the Tavascan or the Raval, the restyling of the Formentor will continue to play an essential role in the range. An update that will be important not only in aesthetic terms, but also in the mechanical and technological sections.

And all this will happen very soon. Because when it comes to making the leap to the United States, as we have already told you, Cupra will do so at the end of the decade, with a new generation of the Formentor, completely new, in which the SUV coupé will be 100% electric.

Gallery: Cupra Formentor Facelift (Rendering)

Cupra Formentor 2024: How it changes inside and out

Focusing on the main design changes, the Cupra Formentor 2024 will feature a new front end, with a grille inspired by the one used on the Tavascan, the brand's new 100% electric SUV coupé, which will also arrive this year.

Of course, there will also be new LED headlights, with the three triangular elements characteristic of the new light signature, also similar to those of the Tavascan and which, why not say it, we already saw on the model shown a couple of years ago at the Unstoppable Impulse event, held at the Autodromo de Terramar. In fact, our exclusive rendering is based on that model.

CUPRA Formentor restyling, el modelo mostrado en el evento 'Unstoppable Impulse'

Unsurprisingly, this update will also bring new alloy wheels and body colours, while retaining some matte finishes, which have been particularly popular during this first phase of the Formentor's commercial life.

Inside, we have more doubts, but it makes sense that the restyling would introduce a new infotainment screen with backlit climate control buttons.

The interior of the current CUPRA Formentor

Restyling with revamped engine line-up

When it comes to engines, Cupra will revise some of its powertrains in a bid to improve efficiency. In this sense, the 150 PS 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines could be converted into light hybrids, like those of the Cupra Leon and Leon Sportstourer, while the more powerful 2.0-litre engines of 190, 245 and 310 PS would remain unchanged without electrification.

CUPRA Formentor restyling, fotos espía

Another that should remain unchanged should be the 150 PS 2.0-litre TDI turbodiesel, which makes sense for those who drive a lot of kilometres, while the biggest changes should be found in the plug-in hybrids, with greater electric range.

The Formentor e-HYBRID is currently offered with 204 and 245 PS, although if we look at what has happened in similar models from the Volkswagen Group, such as the Skoda Kodiaq or the Volkswagen Tiguan, we expect an electric range of around 60 miles.

More doubtful is the continuity of the range-topping VZ5 version, with the 2.5-litre TFSI engine of Audi origin, with 390 PS, which was already born as a limited edition of 6,500 units.

Launch and possible prices

Although the restyling was already (briefly) presented to the press in the summer of 2022, we are awaiting the imminent official showing of the new model, when its arrival date in the European market will be announced.

Perhaps, also at that time, prices will be discussed, although it seems logical that the figures will be above the £32,000 at which the range of the current Formentor starts at the moment.