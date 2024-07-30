The revamped Cupra Formentor and Leon have officially landed in the United Kingdom. With a bold new look and enhanced powertrains, these models start at £33,450 OTR for the Formentor, £31,090 OTR for the Leon hatch, and £33,370 OTR for the Leon estate, respectively. Full pricing is available below.

Both models boast a striking shark-nose front end adorned with an integrated Cupra logo and triangular LED lights, standard as matrix LEDs on the VZ3 trim. The illuminated logo at the centre of the rear light completes the sleek exterior overhaul. Inside, the redesign continues with revamped centre consoles, door panels, dashboards, and upholsteries, featuring sustainable materials that enhance the high-quality feel of the vehicles.

New Cupra Formentor UK pricing:

Trim level Model WLTP CO 2 (g/km) BiK 2024/25 Price (On The Road) (Inc. VAT) V1 Formentor V1 TSI 150 140 33% £33,450.00 Formentor V1 eTSI DSG-auto 150 133 31% £35,475.00 Formentor V1 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 204 9 5% £41,510.00 V2 Formentor V2 TSI 150 143 33% £35,840.00 Formentor V2 eTSI DSG-auto 150 136 32% £37,750.00 Formentor V2 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 204 10 5% £43,785.00 V3 Formentor V3 TSI 150 144 33% £37,835.00 Formentor V3 eTSI DSG-auto 150 136 32% £40,040.00 Formentor V3 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 204 10 5% £46,075.00 VZ1 Formentor VZ1 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272 10 5% £44,845.00 Formentor VZ1 TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 333 198 37% £45,685.00 VZ2 Formentor VZ2 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272 10 5% £47,605.00 Formentor VZ2 TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 333 199 37% £48,445.00 VZ3 Formentor VZ3 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272 10 5% £50,765.00 Formentor VZ3 TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 333 198 37% £51,605.00 1st Edition* Formentor VZ First Edition e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272 10 5% £51,790.00

The refreshed Formentor introduces a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine delivering 150 PS, available with a six-speed manual transmission or as a 48-volt mild-hybrid paired with a DSG transmission. For those seeking more power, the VZ variants offer a new top-tier powertrain delivering 333 PS through a seven-speed DSG gearbox, featuring a new drive mode for racetrack calibration and equipped with torque splitter technology and Akebono brakes.

The highlight is the new e-Hybrid technology, available in two variants: 204 PS and 272 PS. Both versions come with a 1.5-litre TSI engine, an electric motor, and a larger 19.7 kWh battery pack, offering an electric range exceeding 70 miles. Additionally, a 2.0-litre DSG-auto 265 PS unit is set to join the lineup later this year.

New Cupra Leon Hatchback UK pricing:

Trim level Model WLTP CO 2 (g/km) BiK 2024/25 Price (On The Road) (Inc. VAT) V1 CUPRA Leon Hatch V1 TSI 150 132 31% £31,090 CUPRA Leon Hatch V1 eTSI DSG-auto 150 124 29% £32,965 CUPRA Leon Hatch V1 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 204 9 5% £38,940 V2 CUPRA Leon Hatch V2 TSI 150 137 32% £33,405 CUPRA Leon Hatch V2 eTSI DSG-auto 150 129 30% £35,265 CUPRA Leon Hatch V2 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 204 9 5% £41,240 V3 CUPRA Leon Hatch V3 TSI 150 137 32% £35,055 CUPRA Leon Hatch V3 eTSI DSG-auto 150 129 30% £37,200 CUPRA Leon Hatch V3 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 204 8 5% £43,175 VZ1 CUPRA Leon Hatch VZ1 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272 9 5% £42,075 CUPRA Leon Hatch VZ1 TSI DSG-auto 300 174 37% £41,465 VZ2 CUPRA Leon Hatch VZ2 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272 9 5% £44,530 CUPRA Leon Hatch VZ2 TSI DSG-auto 300 173 37% £43,920 VZ3 CUPRA Leon Hatch VZ3 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272 10 5% £47,860 CUPRA Leon Hatch VZ3 TSI DSG-auto 300 175 37% £47,250 1st Edition* CUPRA Leon Hatch VZ First Edition e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272 10 5% £45,850

The refreshed Leon offers a range of petrol powertrains. The entry-level model features a 1.5-litre 150 PS engine with a six-speed manual transmission, available for both hatchback and estate versions. For more performance, the hatchback is equipped with a 2.0-litre unit delivering 300 PS, coupled with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission.

Gallery: Cupra Formentor VZ restyling, the test by Motor1.com

29 Photos

At the top of the estate range, a 2.0-litre 333 PS turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed transmission makes this the most powerful Leon ever, also featuring torque splitter technology and Akebono brakes. Both models offer a mild-hybrid option with 48-volt technology mated to the 1.5-litre 150 PS engine.

New Cupra Leon Estate UK pricing: