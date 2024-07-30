The revamped Cupra Formentor and Leon have officially landed in the United Kingdom. With a bold new look and enhanced powertrains, these models start at £33,450 OTR for the Formentor, £31,090 OTR for the Leon hatch, and £33,370 OTR for the Leon estate, respectively. Full pricing is available below.
Both models boast a striking shark-nose front end adorned with an integrated Cupra logo and triangular LED lights, standard as matrix LEDs on the VZ3 trim. The illuminated logo at the centre of the rear light completes the sleek exterior overhaul. Inside, the redesign continues with revamped centre consoles, door panels, dashboards, and upholsteries, featuring sustainable materials that enhance the high-quality feel of the vehicles.
New Cupra Formentor UK pricing:
|
Trim level
|
Model
|
WLTP CO2 (g/km)
|
BiK 2024/25
|
Price
(On The Road) (Inc. VAT)
|
V1
|
Formentor V1 TSI 150
|
140
|
33%
|
£33,450.00
|
Formentor V1 eTSI DSG-auto 150
|
133
|
31%
|
£35,475.00
|
Formentor V1 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 204
|
9
|
5%
|
£41,510.00
|
V2
|
Formentor V2 TSI 150
|
143
|
33%
|
£35,840.00
|
Formentor V2 eTSI DSG-auto 150
|
136
|
32%
|
£37,750.00
|
Formentor V2 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 204
|
10
|
5%
|
£43,785.00
|
V3
|
Formentor V3 TSI 150
|
144
|
33%
|
£37,835.00
|
Formentor V3 eTSI DSG-auto 150
|
136
|
32%
|
£40,040.00
|
Formentor V3 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 204
|
10
|
5%
|
£46,075.00
|
VZ1
|
Formentor VZ1 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272
|
10
|
5%
|
£44,845.00
|
Formentor VZ1 TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 333
|
198
|
37%
|
£45,685.00
|
VZ2
|
Formentor VZ2 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272
|
10
|
5%
|
£47,605.00
|
Formentor VZ2 TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 333
|
199
|
37%
|
£48,445.00
|
VZ3
|
Formentor VZ3 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272
|
10
|
5%
|
£50,765.00
|
Formentor VZ3 TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 333
|
198
|
37%
|
£51,605.00
|
1st Edition*
|
Formentor VZ First Edition e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272
|
10
|
5%
|
£51,790.00
The refreshed Formentor introduces a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine delivering 150 PS, available with a six-speed manual transmission or as a 48-volt mild-hybrid paired with a DSG transmission. For those seeking more power, the VZ variants offer a new top-tier powertrain delivering 333 PS through a seven-speed DSG gearbox, featuring a new drive mode for racetrack calibration and equipped with torque splitter technology and Akebono brakes.
The highlight is the new e-Hybrid technology, available in two variants: 204 PS and 272 PS. Both versions come with a 1.5-litre TSI engine, an electric motor, and a larger 19.7 kWh battery pack, offering an electric range exceeding 70 miles. Additionally, a 2.0-litre DSG-auto 265 PS unit is set to join the lineup later this year.
New Cupra Leon Hatchback UK pricing:
|
Trim level
|
Model
|
WLTP CO2 (g/km)
|
BiK 2024/25
|
Price
(On The Road) (Inc. VAT)
|
V1
|
CUPRA Leon Hatch V1 TSI 150
|
132
|
31%
|
£31,090
|
CUPRA Leon Hatch V1 eTSI DSG-auto 150
|
124
|
29%
|
£32,965
|
CUPRA Leon Hatch V1 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 204
|
9
|
5%
|
£38,940
|
V2
|
CUPRA Leon Hatch V2 TSI 150
|
137
|
32%
|
£33,405
|
CUPRA Leon Hatch V2 eTSI DSG-auto 150
|
129
|
30%
|
£35,265
|
CUPRA Leon Hatch V2 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 204
|
9
|
5%
|
£41,240
|
V3
|
CUPRA Leon Hatch V3 TSI 150
|
137
|
32%
|
£35,055
|
CUPRA Leon Hatch V3 eTSI DSG-auto 150
|
129
|
30%
|
£37,200
|
CUPRA Leon Hatch V3 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 204
|
8
|
5%
|
£43,175
|
VZ1
|
CUPRA Leon Hatch VZ1 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272
|
9
|
5%
|
£42,075
|
CUPRA Leon Hatch VZ1 TSI DSG-auto 300
|
174
|
37%
|
£41,465
|
VZ2
|
CUPRA Leon Hatch VZ2 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272
|
9
|
5%
|
£44,530
|
CUPRA Leon Hatch VZ2 TSI DSG-auto 300
|
173
|
37%
|
£43,920
|
VZ3
|
CUPRA Leon Hatch VZ3 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272
|
10
|
5%
|
£47,860
|
CUPRA Leon Hatch VZ3 TSI DSG-auto 300
|
175
|
37%
|
£47,250
|
1st Edition*
|
CUPRA Leon Hatch VZ First Edition e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272
|
10
|
5%
|
£45,850
The refreshed Leon offers a range of petrol powertrains. The entry-level model features a 1.5-litre 150 PS engine with a six-speed manual transmission, available for both hatchback and estate versions. For more performance, the hatchback is equipped with a 2.0-litre unit delivering 300 PS, coupled with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission.
Gallery: Cupra Formentor VZ restyling, the test by Motor1.com
At the top of the estate range, a 2.0-litre 333 PS turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed transmission makes this the most powerful Leon ever, also featuring torque splitter technology and Akebono brakes. Both models offer a mild-hybrid option with 48-volt technology mated to the 1.5-litre 150 PS engine.
New Cupra Leon Estate UK pricing:
|
Trim level
|
Model
|
WLTP CO2 (g/km)
|
BiK 2024/25
|
Price
(On The Road) (Inc. VAT)
|
V1
|
CUPRA Leon Estate V1 TSI 150
|
134
|
31%
|
£33,370.00
|
CUPRA Leon Estate V1 eTSI DSG-auto 150
|
126
|
30%
|
£35,245.00
|
CUPRA Leon Estate V1 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 204
|
9
|
5%
|
£41,220.00
|
V2
|
CUPRA Leon Estate V2 TSI 150
|
139
|
32%
|
£35,915.00
|
CUPRA Leon Estate V2 eTSI DSG-auto 150
|
130
|
31%
|
£37,775.00
|
CUPRA Leon Estate V2 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 204
|
9
|
5%
|
£43,750.00
|
V3
|
CUPRA Leon Estate V3 TSI 150
|
139
|
32%
|
£37,565.00
|
CUPRA Leon Estate V3 eTSI DSG-auto 150
|
130
|
31%
|
£39,710.00
|
CUPRA Leon Estate V3 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 204
|
9
|
5%
|
£45,685.00
|
VZ1
|
CUPRA Leon Estate VZ1 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272
|
10
|
5%
|
£44,400.00
|
CUPRA Leon Estate VZ1 TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 333
|
188
|
37%
|
£45,190.00
|
VZ2
|
CUPRA Leon Estate VZ2 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272
|
10
|
5%
|
£46,855.00
|
CUPRA Leon Estate VZ2 TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 333
|
188
|
37%
|
£47,645.00
|
VZ3
|
CUPRA Leon Estate VZ3 e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272
|
10
|
5%
|
£50,185.00
|
CUPRA Leon Estate VZ3 TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 333
|
189
|
37%
|
£50,975.00
|
1st Edition*
|
CUPRA Leon Estate VZ First Edition e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272
|
11
|
5%
|
£48,270.00
Source: Cupra