Renewed, yes, but not revolutionised. The Cupra Formentor has recently been updated with a substantial restyling, which has revised its silhouette and interior, as well as some of its engines.

How has the Spanish SUV changed on board? Let's find out about the main changes.

Cupra Formentor, the dashboard

The Formentor's dashboard retains a high level of recognition, even after the restyling. The Cupra SUV is still characterised by its sharp lines, with two large screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Restyling the Cupra Formentor, the steering wheel

The few physical controls give an impression of minimalism, while the choice of materials remains meticulous.

Cupra Formentor, connectivity

The infotainment screen has been enlarged from 12 to 12.9-inch. In addition to the larger diagonal, what changes compared to the pre-styled model is the user-friendliness and interface. The touch controls for air conditioning and radio volume, located below the central screen, are now backlit, while the infotainment graphics have been completely updated.

There is a new layout of icons and screens, while the functions have remained almost the same. From the infotainment you can still manage the driving modes, the settings for the ambient lights and the camera system. The technological equipment is completed by the 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and the 12-speaker, 390 W Sennheiser audio system.

Cupra Formentor, quality and materials

The Cupra's interior is not short on style, with soft materials for the upper part of the dashboard and the door panels, in which the contrasting copper-coloured stitching also stands out. The same goes for the steering wheel, with thicker padding at the 9.15 position.

Cupra Formentor 2024, door panels and Sennheiser speakers

As for the rest, there is also piano black and brushed aluminium trim, as well as numerous copper references in the cabin. The only rough spots are on the lower part of the doors and in the central tunnel.

Cupra Formentor, space

Despite its sporty coupé shape, there's no shortage of space on board the Formentor. Up front, there's plenty of room for both driver and passenger, with the CupBucket seats on the sporty versions being hip-friendly and electrically adjustable.

Cupra Formentor 2024, complete seating chart

At the rear, the sloping roof does not detract from habitability, with three passengers able to sit comfortably, even if the central tunnel reduces legroom a little in the middle.

Not top of the class, but a good boot volume, ranging from a minimum of 420 litres to 1,500 litres when the rear seats are folded down. The bench seat also has a hatch in the middle to allow long objects such as skis to pass through.