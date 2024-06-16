Length: 4,450 mm

Width: 1,840 mm

Height: 1,520 mm

Wheelbase: 2,680 mm

Luggagecompartment: 450/1,505 litres

New shape and same substance for the Cupra Formentor as the Spanish SUV recently underwent a restyling that refreshed its appearance and interior, as well as revising several variants in the range.

Very popular in select countries, especially the plug-in hybrid, which is consistently in the top 10 of its segment, here's how it has changed in terms of dimensions and boot space.

Cupra Formentor 2024, dimensions

The cosmetic changes have not altered the Cupra Formentor's dimensions. The Spanish manufacturer's best-selling SUV is still 4.45 metres long and 1.84 m wide.

Cupra Formentor 2024, the rear three quarters

The height of 1.52 m remains one of the lowest of all C-segment SUVs, making the Formentor one of the lowest and sportiest in its class.

Cupra Formentor 2024, interior space and luggage compartment

On board the Formentor, the quality of the upholstery remains high, with various mouldings created by 3D printing and 73% recycled vegan microfibre. Among the most significant innovations are the optional CUPBucket seats (identical to those on the VZ5) for VZ versions, as well as black inserts on the steering wheel, air conditioning vents and centre console.

At the centre of the cockpit is the new 12.9-inch infotainment screen, with a handy slider (now backlit) below it for the touch-sensitive climate and radio volume controls.

In terms of technology, the Cupra stands out for its new 425W, 12-speaker audio system, developed in cooperation with Sennheiser.

Cupra Formentor 2024, inside

Nothing has changed in terms of boot space, which remains at 450 litres for front-wheel-drive petrol versions (maximum capacity 1,505 litres), while 4Drive versions have a minimum of 420 litres.

Eight engines are available, ranging from the 150 PS 1.5-litre TSI petrol to the 333 PS 2.0 TSI with all-wheel drive and torque splitter. In between, the 150 PS 1.5 TSI mild hybrid petrol, the 204 PS and 265 PS 2.0 TSI and the 150 PS 2.0 TDI are confirmed. There are two plug-in hybrids, both based on the 1.5 TSI: 204 PS and 272 PS, with a 19.7 kWh battery that can cover more than 62 miles in electric mode.

Cupra Formentor 2024, competitors with similar dimensions

Almost all the Formentor's competitors are better in terms of boot capacity, even if they are slightly larger.

These include the Alfa Romeo Tonale (also designed by Alejandro Mesonero Romanos, the 'father' of the Cupra) and the Audi Q3 Sportback, which shares much of the Formentor's engine and architecture.