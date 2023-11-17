The new Renault Rafale 2024 will be the talk of the town in the coming months as it targets a key segment of the market. And today, Motor1.com brings you exclusive images with previously unseen details of the new coupe SUV.

The new Renault Rafale could be considered, in a way, as the heir to the legendary Renault Safrane or even the now defunct Renault Talisman. In a market that has changed significantly from decades past, many brands have said goodbye to traditional saloons in favour of successors with a crossover or SUV coupe design.

The new model from the French rivals is no stranger to this, and at 4.71 metres long, its aesthetics and size are similar to those of the Audi Q5 Sportback, BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.

Renault Rafale 2024: with electrified powertrains

Renault Rafale is built on the CMF-CD platform, as on the Renault Austral and Renault Espace. As such, the sporty Esprit Alpine version is one of the cornerstones of the range. But at Motor1.com we want to go further, and present you with exclusive images of the entry-level trim, which is less eye-catching... but just as interesting.

As you can see, the front end sports an original diamond grille, slanted LED headlights and striking corner daytime running lights. In profile, there are sculpted creases, new two-tone wheels and a shark-fin antenna.

The rear end features a sloping rear window, prominent spolier, a 'lip' on the tailgate and lights extending towards the centre. To reinforce its SUV character, there is no shortage of underbody and wheel arches protection.

The cabin of New Renault Rafale 2024 is equipped with the excellent OpenR Link multimedia system, with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 12-inch central screen.

In terms of practicality, its 2.74 metre wheelbase provides ample space, while the luggage compartment has a capacity of 647 litres. There is also an ingenious tablet holder, slate/cork inserts and the Solarbay panoramic roof with adjustable opacity.

In terms of engines, this SUV features the E-TECH hybrid engine (with Eco label) with 200 bhp and a fuel consumption of 4.7 litres per 100 km on the WLTP cycle. A 300 bhp, all-wheel-drive E-TECH 4x4 plug-in hybrid (already with 0 badge) will also be available. In addition to incorporating the 4Control Advanced four-wheel steering system, the latter is to add intelligent suspension.

Technology and safety features include a central airbag, 360-degree vision cameras, Harman/Kardon audio system, Matrix LED headlights, 9.3-inch head-up display, Multi-Sense driving programme selector and a semi-autonomous driving system.