Initially reserved for the premium segment, SUV coupes have also made their way onto the lists of generalist brands, offering sportier shapes than more traditional SUVs, but often without requiring any particular sacrifices in terms of space. Such is the case with the Renault Rafale, the new hybrid SUV coupé from the Renault group.

A model in the mid-size SUV segment - it measures 4.71 metres in length - with massive forms that nevertheless guarantee good aerodynamic performance.

Dimensions of the Renault Rafale

The Renault Rafale is 4.71 metres (4,710 mm) long, 1.86 (1,860 mm) wide, 1.61 (1,610 mm) high and has a wheelbase (the distance between the centres of the front and rear wheels) of 2.74 metres (2,740 mm). That's 20 cm longer than the Austral, with which it shares a platform, and the tracks are 4 cm wider.

Renault Rafale, interior space and luggage compartment

The coupé-like shape of the Renault Rafale should not frighten tall passengers. In fact, there is plenty of space in the rear, both in terms of length and height, thanks to the slightly lowered seat and the roofline that saves centimetres, even with the spectacular panoramic glass roof. The sofa is well designed and the almost total absence of a central tunnel does not penalise those who sit in the middle. There are also air vents and two USB type C sockets. Very practical are the smartphone or tablet holders integrated into the cupholders in the central armrest.

Renault Rafale, the boot Renault Rafale, rear view with smartphone holder

The luggage compartment is also generous, with a minimum capacity of 627 litres, which can be increased to 1,900 litres by folding down the rear seatbacks, which nevertheless form a slight step.

In terms of powertrains, the Renault Rafale is available only as an electrified, full hybrid with 200 PS and plug-in hybrid with 300 PS, the latter featuring all-wheel drive thanks to the presence of an electric motor coupled to the rear axle.

Version Engine Power Transmission Renault Rafale 1.2 200 1.2 full hybrid 200 PS Automatic Renault Rafale 1.2 300 1.2 plug-in 300 PS Automatic

Renault Rafale, competitors with similar dimensions

The mid-size SUV coupé segment is dominated by the classic German premium brands, with the Audi Q5 Sportback, BMW X4 and Mercedes GLC Coupé, plus models such as the Peugeot 408 - which is not totally assimilated into the world of SUVs, but whose coupé shape and dimensions overlap with those of the Renault Rafale - and the Tesla Model Y, the only one to be available as an electric-only version.