Yesterday, the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, travelled to the traditional military parade (going from the Elysée Palace to Avenue de Friedland) in a Renault Rafale, specifically adapted to meet the requirements of the presidential function.

This is how the French marque returned to the Presidency for the first time since 1920.

The President's blue car

The Renault Rafale made available to the Elysée Palace is distinguished first of all by its 'Sommit Blue' body colour, and then of course there is the grille decorated with the French flag in shaded tones, the removable flag holders, the blue, white and red badges on the front doors and special 20-inch rims.

Renault Communication Renault Rafale is the car of the President of the French Republic Renault Communication A detail of the President's Renault Rafale

Renaults in official dress

Renault supplied the first car to the Presidents of the Republic in 1920. It was a Renault 40 CV, which remained in service until 1928 and was used by Paul Deschanel, Alexandre Millerand and Gaston Doumergue.

In those days, it was the benchmark of Renault luxury models and since then no fewer than 12 Presidents of the French Republic have chosen Renault for official travel. The latest in this long line was a Renault Espace V made available to the Elysée Palace in 2016.