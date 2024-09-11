Renault has taken the wraps off its newest flagship, the Renault Rafale E-Tech 4WD 300 PS plug-in hybrid for the UK market, and it’s anything but shy. Starting at a cool £45,695 for the Techno Esprit Alpine trim, and £49,695 if you fancy the top-tier Atelier Alpine edition, this isn’t just a family hybrid – it's a tech-loaded, horsepower-packed machine ready to tackle both the motorway and the eco-friendly lane. As a reminder, the standard Rafale starts at £38,195. Full pricing is available below.
But don’t let the green credentials fool you – this thing is fast. With a punchy combo of electric and internal combustion engines working together, the Rafale zips from 0 to 62 mph in just 6.4 seconds. Thanks to its hybrid powertrain, including a 136-PS rear electric motor, a 70-PS front motor, and a 34-PS starter generator, the French company promises the Rafale will deliver a driving experience as dynamic as its name suggests. Alpine, Renault’s performance division, had a hand in fine-tuning this SUV, and it shows.
Gallery: Renault Rafale E-Tech 4x4 300 PS
Sure, speed is fun, but fuel economy is impressive too. Renault claims an eyebrow-raising WLTP figure of 564.9 mpg and CO2 emissions as low as 12 g/km, making it both fast and frugal. Bear in mind, however, that these figures are representable only for the first 62 miles when the battery is fully charged. If you're planning a long road trip, the Rafale can stretch its legs to an impressive 621 miles of total range.
Renault Rafale E-Tech AWD 300 PS UK pricing:
|
MODEL
|
BIK (2024/2025)
|
BASIC PRICE
|
VAT 20%
|
TOTAL RETAIL PRICE
|
VED YR 1
|
DELIVERY CHARGE
|
FRF
|
OTR PRICE
|
Techno Esprit Alpine
|
8%
|
£37,450.00
|
£7,490.00
|
£44,940
|
£0
|
£700
|
£55
|
£45,695
|
Atelier Alpine
E-Tech 4WD 300 PS
|
8%
|
£40,783.33
|
£8,156.67
|
£48,940
|
£0
|
£700
|
£55
|
£49,695
As standard, the model comes packed with advanced tech, including Renault’s four-wheel-steering system. This feature gives you the kind of tight manoeuvrability usually reserved for much smaller cars. The company even threw in a self-adjusting suspension system for the Atelier Alpine trim.
Source: Renault