2023 was the year of the European debut of Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD, which will close the year with a line-up that includes five models. One of them, the Seal saloon, will arrive between the end of the year and the beginning of 2024, although it can already be configured and has a starting price: from €46,990 (approx. £41,000).

However, this is only the beginning, because the range promises to grow a lot and quickly, and the first candidate to join the ranks will be the Seal U, a mid-size SUV related to the Seal.

What's new from BYD for 2024

BYD Seal

Considered one of the strongest adversaries of the Tesla Model 3, the BYD Seal is a 4.80-metre saloon with a generous 2.92-metre wheelbase and slim, aerodynamic styling that hides a C X of just 0.219. The boot offers exactly 400 litres, excluding the 53 litres in the 'frunk', or front luggage compartment. Inside, the touchscreen is 15.4 inches.

In terms of engines, the BYD Seal has two versions, both with 82.5 kWh batteries, rechargeable to 11 kW in alternating current and 150 kW in direct current. The entry-level Design version uses a 308 bhp rear motor and achieves a range of 354 miles (570 kilometres), while the Excellence AWD has two motors (523 bhp combined) and covers up to 323 miles (520 km) on one charge.

Name BYD Seal Bodystyle Saloon Engines Electric Arrival date Late 2023-early 2024 Prices From €46,990

BYD Seal U

BYD has two SUVs, the compact Atto 3 and the large Tang. In between, it lacks a D-segment SUV, which will be the Seal U, 4.79 metres long, 1.89 metres wide and 1.67 metres high. It has a wheelbase of 2.77 metres and a boot capacity of 552 litres. The interior is dominated by a 15.6-inch screen.

The BYD Seal U will be powered by 71.8 and 87 kWh batteries, plus a 215 bhp engine, although a twin-engine variant with all-wheel drive is not ruled out. The maximum range in WLTP cycle is around 311 miles (500 km). Further details on top speed and 0-60 acceleration will be revealed in the months leading up to the official launch, which should take place in the second half of 2024.