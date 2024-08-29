30 August will be an important day for BYD. Not only will it show us its record-breaking plug-in hybrid MPV (the Tang Max or Zhou, which could travel up to 124 miles on electric power), but it will also show us the Seal 06 GT. This sporty electric was anticipated by the Ocean M Concept at the Beijing Motor Show and challenges established European models such as the Volkswagen Golf GTI.

In China it will be available to order from September with a list price starting at 150,000 yuan, around £16,000 at today's exchange rate. After that, it could also arrive in Europe.

Based on the 3.0 Evo platform

Information about it is still scarce, but we know that the Seal 06 GT is 4.63 metres long, 1.88 metres wide and 1.49 metres high, with a wheelbase of 2.82 metres. It therefore falls between the Dolphin and the Seal saloon, and although it is larger than a Volkswagen ID.3 or an MG4, it is more compact than a Hyundai Ioniq 6 or a Kia EV6.

The BYD Seal 06 GT is based on the 3.0 Evo platform and is expected to have both RWD and AWD traction. At the moment there would be two engines: Single Motor and Dual Motor. The former with a 215 PS engine and the latter with a total output of 416 PS, but we will only have the official information in a few days.

What it looks like

Aesthetically, the BYD Seal 06 GT has remained very faithful to the concept from which it is derived, which is especially noticeable when looking at the headlamp clusters, both front and rear. To some, it might remind them of popular cars in Europe such as the Volkswagen Golf, Mazda 3 or Ford Focus, but BYD's design language is clearly evident, especially in the flowing, elongated headlamp line that distinguishes the BYD Seal.

BYD BYD Seal 06 GT BYD Ocean M Concept

On board, the styling remains the sophisticated one of the brand and the first images leaked on the web show the large screen in the centre of the dashboard, now a must on many new products. Keep following us for more, see you on 30 August.