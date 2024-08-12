The BYD Seal landed in Europe in 2023, immediately presenting itself as a direct competitor to the Tesla Model 3. Just over a year after its debut on the Old Continent, the Chinese manufacturer is already presenting its first restyling that, for the time being, will be sold exclusively in China.

The update introduces various new features in terms of appearance and equipment, but the most important aspects concern the adoption of an 800V architecture for the batteries and a sharp cut in list prices.

Recharging in less than half an hour

The switch from 400V to 800V architecture has improved the maximum charging speed from the current 150 kW, reducing the time needed to go from 10 to 80 per cent charge from 37 to 25 minutes.

In China, BYD sells the Seal with two different batteries: a 61.44 kWh battery, which guarantees a range of 317 miles according to the Chinese CLTC homologation cycle (which is broader than our WLTP), and an 80.64 kWh battery, which promises a range of 404 miles.

EV AutoHome BYD Seal restyling (2025)

The new BYD Seal will be available in China in a single-motor version, with a 230 PS or 313 PS rear-axle-mounted electric unit, and in a dual-motor version, with all-wheel drive and a total output of 530 PS. The more powerful version is capable of a top speed of 149 mph, with acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.3 seconds.

The new interior and prices for China

Aesthetically, the changes to the mid-size saloon are minimal and almost imperceptible, with the introduction of a new Sky Purple colour scheme, a bright BYD logo and new alloy wheels.

EV AutoHome The BYD Seal 2025 infotainment system

The interior, on the other hand, has been completely redesigned: the dashboard, steering wheel, centre console, door panels and multimedia system are all new.

While waiting to find out when it will also be available in the UK (where there are currently 313 PS single and 530 PS twin-motor versions starting at £45,695), the BYD Seal 2025 is already on sale on the Chinese market in four variants, with a list price around £6,000 lower than the outgoing model: