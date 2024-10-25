Leapmotor is embarking on its adventure in the UK with two models: the T03 and the C10. The Chinese brand, which is 21%-owned by Stellantis, has opened orders for its first cars, both of which offer interesting features for their respective categories.

Here we focus on the C10, a D-segment electric SUV with a focus on comfort and technology, with a spacious and generally well-designed interior.

Leapmotor C10, the dashboard

The dashboard of the Leapmotor C10 has a modern design, characterised by the absence of physical buttons. All functions are managed by a central 14.6-inch screen, flanked by a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel.

The steering wheel has two rotors, similar to those found in Tesla cars, and the infotainment system also follows the style of Elon Musk's cars. What's missing, however, is integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Leap OS 4.0 operating system is connected via the 4G network and receives updates via the Internet. These updates cover not only infotainment, but also driver assistance systems and powertrain management.

Leapmotor C10, finishes and materials

The materials used are of good quality, the assembly is meticulous and there is plenty of storage space. In fact, there are a total of four cupholders in the central tunnel, as well as a space under the console. There are also large pockets in the door panels.

The shape of the seats, in synthetic leather, is classic, while the upholstery is rather generous. On the top-of-the-range version, there are also heating and ventilation functions, as well as electric adjustments.

Leapmotor C10, space and luggage compartment

Leapmotor's Cell-to-Chassis architecture allows the battery to be integrated directly into the car's structure, improving space on board (while increasing the body's torsional rigidity). It's also for this reason that the C10's interior space is very large, and even people sitting in the back are comfortable, as there is no central tunnel.

The rear of the Leapmotor C10 Leapmotor C10, the boot

Boot space is a little less plentiful and is below the segment average. The minimum capacity is 435 litres, but this can be increased to 1,410 litres by folding down the rear seats. There is, however, a front compartment (frunk) with a capacity of 32 litres for storing a few small items or the charging cable.