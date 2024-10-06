Length : 4,739 mm

The new Leapmotor C10 has arrived in the UK. It is an electric medium SUV, destined to compete in one of the fiercest segments in terms of sales, produced in China and sold and distributed in Europe by Stellantis, which owns 20% of the Chinese company and controls 51% of the Leapmotor International joint venture.

Let's find out how big it is, remembering that among its main competitors in terms of size are now 'historic' models such as the Tesla Model Y, the world's best-selling car.

Leapmotor C10, the dimensions

The new Leapmotor C10 is 4.74 metres long, 1.90 metres wide and 1.68 metres high, with a very interesting wheelbase - the distance between the two axles - of 2.83 metres. Its exterior dimensions are therefore those of a medium SUV but mask very well its generous interior roominess, which also includes a rather roomy boot.

Leapmotor Leapmotor C10

Leapmotor C10, roominess and luggage compartment

Like many cars in this segment, the space on board the new Leapmotor C10 is ample and the secret of this characteristic lies in the cell-to-chassis architecture of the platform.

This is a design basis that allows the battery pack to be integrated in a structural manner, with the aim of increasing torsional rigidity and usable interior volume.

And speaking of volume, the load capacity starts at 435 litres in the five-seater configuration and rises to 1,410 litres with the seats folded down. Moreover, being an electric car, there is a 32-litre frunk at the front.

Leapmotor Leapmotor C10, the boot

Leapmotor C10, competitors with similar dimensions

The new Leapmotor C10 has many direct rivals, competing in one of the most model-rich segments. In addition to the aforementioned Tesla Model Y, still talking about electrics we find the BYD Seal U, the Ford Mustang Mach-E and its sisters Subaru Solterra and Toyota bZ4X.