The Leapmotor C10, a Chinese medium SUV marketed in Europe by Leapmotor International, a joint venture born out of the collaboration between Stellantis (which controls 51%) and Leapmotor, a young Chinese carmaker, made its debut yesterday in Milan. It is a model that has been marketed for some time in the domestic market and is also designed for the Old Continent, where UK sales will open in November with first deliveries starting before the end of the year.

Prices for the Leapmotor C10 start at £36,500. The D-segment all-electric SUV has a length of 4,739 mm, a width of 1,900 mm, a height of 1,680 mm, and a wheelbase of 2,825 mm.

Leapmotor C10, the fittings

The C10 is available only with an electric powertrain with 218 PS and 320 Nm of torque and a 69.9 kWh battery pack for a declared range of 261 miles. No range extender system is therefore planned, at least initially.

The Leapmotor C10 will be available in one version, it's highest level of specification. As standard, it offers 20-inch alloy wheels, full LED lights, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, 360° camera, 10.25-inch digital instrumentation, 14.6-inch central monitor, electrically adjustable front seats and Level 2 driver assistance. This higher spec is also highlighted with a rear light strip, rear privacy glass, heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats, interior lighting.

Leapmotor C10 Leapmotor C10, the interior

As far as sales outlets are concerned, Leapmotor plans to open 350 throughout Europe by the end of 2024, using the Stellantis sales network, which already has an extensive presence in many markets.

In the UK there are 50 dealerships which can be located using the official website navigable map, although it's a work in progress and might be hit or miss.

Leapmotor C10, price