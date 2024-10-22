The new Tesla Model Y (the one from Project Juniper, to be clear) will start production on 22 October. According to a Chinese blogger, the first examples of the restyled electric SUV will be produced at the Gigafactory in Shanghai.

However, there is a knot to untie. Tesla said earlier this year that no Model Y update would arrive in 2024. So what? There are two scenarios.

The moment has indeed arrived

The first scenario is that the restyled Model Y does not actually arrive until 2025. Production could only begin on a trial basis, with deliveries starting next year. But the changes made are not so substantial. However, according to the blogger (his name is Fat Tiger Shaun), they will initially work at a rate of only 12 vehicles per day with the explicit request that the team dedicated to the new model maintain the utmost secrecy about the work done in the factory.

Chinese blogger Fat Tiger Shaun's post on Weibo

However, there are also those who say that the Model Y Juniper is indeed close to its debut. Those who think so claim that Tesla said that the restyling would arrive only in 2025 to keep sales of the current Model Y high. Otherwise, consumers might chose to postpone their purchase knowing that an updated model would arrive in a few months. Also considering the complicated period, it is better not to risk losing orders.

What should we expect

Cutting to the chase, what should we expect from the new Model Y? Aesthetically, the car will marry the styling of the Model 3, with redesigned headlights, both front and rear, and a different, sleeker front bumper. The new Model Y is also expected to receive updates in the cabin, with new upholstery and more overall attention to fit and finish.

The fact that Tesla has started production from Shanghai suggests that the new Model Y will be sold first in China and then in Europe. Regardless of the debut date, it is expected to arrive in the US about four months late.