There's a new member of the Tesla range in the United Kingdom, and it's packing some serious range. Say goodbye to the entry-level version of the Model Y in Britain and wave hello to the new Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive. Priced at £46,990, it's £2,000 pricier than the model it replaces, but it promises to take you much further before you need to plug in – an extra 90 miles further, to be exact.

According to the official WLTP numbers, the Long Range RWD can now cover a whopping 373 miles on a single charge, compared to the previous model's modest 283 miles. You can thank the upgraded battery for that boost, along with a heat pump and some low-rolling-resistance tyres that are working hard to squeeze out every last mile. According to AutoExpress, the car reportedly delivers a respectable four miles per kilowatt-hour. The 0-60 mph acceleration takes just 5.7 seconds.

As for the look? Well, if you were hoping for a facelift or something that screams "I'm new!", don’t hold your breath. The exterior design is virtually unchanged, as is the interior, where you'll find the same minimalist setup Tesla fans love (or love to debate). The star of the show remains the 15.4-inch central display, where all your driving info, media, and maybe even existential thoughts will be displayed.

In terms of goodies, the Long Range RWD comes loaded with all the usual suspects: 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic glass roof, heated seats for all passengers, and adaptive cruise control to make your road trips that much smoother. For those of you itching for a bit of customisation, your options are simple: five paint colours and a choice between black or white vegan-friendly upholstery. That’s it. If you're feeling particularly wild, slap on some 20-inch wheels, although fair warning – those will knock the maximum range down to 351 miles.

Customer deliveries in the United Kingdom are scheduled to begin later this month. Meanwhile, Tesla is working on a more significant update for the electric crossover, which is rumoured to arrive at the Paris Motor Show later this month.