The Cupra range has recently been extended to include the Terramar, the largest SUV from the Barcelona-based manufacturer. At 4.52 metres long, it is slightly larger than the Formentor and is available with powerful combustion or rechargeable hybrid engines. And what about the interior? Once again, there's no shortage of new features, whilst the classic Cupra family spirit is still present.

Cupra Terramar, the dashboard

The design of the dashboard is very reminiscent of other Cupra models, such as the recent restyling of the Formentor and the Leon. The look is characterised by three levels, the first occupying the upper part of the dashboard, the second consisting of a brushed aluminium element that incorporates the air conditioning vents on the sides, and the third on which the 12.9-inch infotainment screen rests.

Cupra Terramar, the plancia

The steering wheel is based in every respect on the design of other Cupras, while the central tunnel has some important new features. On the Terramar, the gloveboxes are arranged differently (more spacious than on the other models), whilst instead of the automatic gearbox 'trigger', gear changes are made using buttons positioned vertically close to the driver.

Cupra Terramar, finish and materials

The feeling on board the Terramar is one of great attention to detail, with customisable ambient lighting enveloping the front area, whilst the sporty upholstery is made from durable materials.

Cupra Terramar, infotainment Cupra Terramar, detail of central tunnel

The seats are made from polymer fibre fabrics developed in collaboration with the company Seaqual, which uses waste from the Mediterranean in collaboration with fishermen, NGOs and local communities. They feel soft and well-treated, as do the door panels, which are covered with a soft coating. On the other hand, the plastics on the underside of the doors and the tunnel are harder.

Cupra Terramar, space

The Terramar's cabin is 7 cm longer and 7 cm higher than the Formentor. In particular, rear passengers benefit from more legroom (thanks also to the ability to slide the rear seat back a few centimetres) and even tall passengers have no problem with the space between their head and the roof.

Cupra Terramar, the boat

On the other hand, those sitting in the middle still have to contend with a small step that means they lose a bit of foot space.

The boot volume is good, between 540 and 630 litres for the combustion Terramar, while the rechargeable hybrids have a slightly reduced volume, between 400 and 490 litres, depending on the position of the rear bench.