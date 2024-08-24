The Cupra range will soon be enriched by a new model. On 3 September, the Spanish manufacturer will present the Terramar, an SUV that will be available with next-generation plug-in hybrid engines. It is not entirely new; a near-production vehicle was already presented in 2022.

To accompany the market launch of the Terramar, a timer will be installed on the beach in Barcelona in the coming days to show some details of the new model.

The Terramar will be based on the Volkswagen Group's MQB platform and, according to the first prototype photos and sketches that have appeared on the Internet, it will retain the brand's characteristic features. The new Cupra shares a lot in common with the upcoming Audi Q3, with which it rolls off the production line in Hungary, where the TT was built for a long time. Here is a look at the Terramar concept car shown in 2022:

Cupra Terramar as a near-series concept 2022

As already mentioned, this new SUV will be the largest model in the Cupra range with a length of 4.50 metres (it exceeds the Formentor by 5 cm and the Ateca by 12 cm) and offers even more space for passengers and luggage.

In terms of interior space, the Terramar is expected to carry over elements such as the sports seats with integrated headrests and some of the instrumentation from the other models. However, it is possible that Cupra will introduce new on-board technology in this SUV, with a new generation of infotainment and instrument cluster.

Focus on plug-in hybrid

The Terramar could be the last Cupra to be equipped with a combustion engine before switching completely to electric drive. There will be plug-in hybrid versions, with a new-generation battery that should guarantee a range of up to 62 miles in electric mode.

There will probably also be petrol engines, although Cupra has not yet given any precise details. It remains to be seen whether the model will be available with the 2.0-litre petrol engine with up to 333 PS, which is already used in the Formentor and the Leon Sportstourer, or whether new engines will be introduced, perhaps with more power or with mild hybrid technology.

The new VW Passat could provide some assistance here, also in terms of diesel. All that remains is to find out all the details live on YouTube on 3 September at 12.15 pm.