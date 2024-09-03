Cupra has fittingly presented its Terramar SUV in Barcelona. The location was significant given that the debut of the Spanish manufacturer's SUV came to life below the steps of the historic circuit from which it takes its name.

Here's what it looks like outside and inside.

Cupra Terramar (2024), the exterior

MQB Evo platform, 4.52 metres long, 1.58 metres high, 1.86 metres wide and a wheelbase of 2.68 metres, on defined, sporty proportions, but already glimpsed on the other models in the range. On the other hand, you can't change a winning formula, and the evolved stylistic course already shown on the Formentor and Leon is evident, with minor evolutions that are less aggressive and more elegant.

One example first and foremost is the new configuration with the three triangles of the Matrix LED headlights, or the positioning of the logo at the centre of the bonnet apex with the two segmentation lines almost accompanying it. Conceptually, the front end is reminiscent of the face of a shark, and indeed the lower area, with the grille equipped with air passages that also improve the cooling system, and the two side ducts also support the image.

Cupra Terramar (2024), previous view Cupra Cupra Terramar(2024), rear view

Sporty proportions showing us clearly, looking at the profile, the ratio of 2/3 for the side and doors, and 1/3 for the windows. The Terramar remains balanced in its styling cues, but with a definite brand identity.

And so the rear with segmented elements, at times jagged, are endorsed by the single line of the rear headlights. Also at the rear, the small, sloping rear window, which is also topped by a spoiler that tends to ward off vortex breakage points, as well as aesthetically characterising this SUV even more, is worthy of note.

Cupra Cupra Terramar(2024), details of the new lighthouse

Alloy wheels from 18 to 20 inches, but also a sportier set-up with a 10 mm lower stance of the shock absorbers make it more 'crouched'.

And then, it should be pointed out, the America's Cup logo on the centre pillar that makes a livery with a very special colouring more elegant. An edition, it should be stressed, that will be limited to 1,137 examples.

Cupra Cupra Terramar(2024), rear detail

Cupra Terramar (2024), dimensions

Just over four and a half metres long, the Cupra Terramar aims to complete the Spanish manufacturer's range, and will be produced at Volkswagen's Hungarian plant in Gyor.

Cupra Terramar (2024) Length 4.52 metres Width 1.86 metres Height 1.58 metres Luggage compartment capacity 540 to 630 litres | 400 to 490 litres (plug-in)

Cupra Terramar (2024), the interior

If the evolved external design is well presented outside, it is even more so inside with an interior that takes up characteristic elements that define the character of this brand. And so we start with the steering wheel, with paddles and satellite buttons. Then there are the standard wraparound sports seats.

It is an ambience that makes ambient lighting, functionally treated surfaces and even the use of recycled elements its basic credo.

In fact, Cupra has been using recycled polymer fibre fabrics to make its seats for years, having entered into an agreement with the company Seaqual, which exploits all that is - unfortunately - waste material taken from the Mediterranean, in collaboration with fishermen, NGOs and local communities. Back to the cockpit, however, the 12.9-inch infotainment monitor has been confirmed with advanced 3.0 software. The head-up display is also present.

Cupra Cupra Terramar (2024), detail of the interior

Looking at the passengers, the roominess at the rear is very good for two people on board, less so for three because of the central tunnel. The seating angle of the sofa is not pronounced, and this is also a key element in relation to the technical nature of the car, which we address in the next chapter. Room for the head is present, as well as for the knees and feet, even more so considering how the bench slides and this also affects boot capacity.

The electro-actuated opening of the latter offers a low, practically step-free loadspace. Capacity is good but variable: 540 to 630 litres for the combustion versions, 400 to 490 litres for the plug-in.

Cupra Cupra Terramar (2024), detail of the interior Cupra Cupra Terramar(2024), rear seat

Cupra Terramar (2024), the engines

As mentioned earlier, there are five different powertrains, with three different levels of electrification. We start at the base with the 48V mild hybrid on the 1.5-litre 150 PS petrol engine, mated exclusively to the seven-speed DSG gearbox.

We then move on to 'pure' petrols with the 2-litre TSI in two versions. The first with 204 PS and the DSG dual-clutch gearbox, again with seven gears and all-wheel drive.

The second 2-litre delivers 265 PS, also coupled to the 7-speed DSG and all-wheel drive. The latter will be the designated VZ version, the Veloz that now characterises the Cupra range. Then there is the plug-in variant in both 204 PS and 272 PS versions (again, this will be the VZ version).

The battery pack combined with the electric powertrain will be 19.7 kWh, which means that theoretically on WLTP regime, the Terramar can travel 60 miles in 100 per cent electric mode. The battery charge reaches 11 kW in AC and 50 kW in DC.

Cupra Terramar(2024) is also available in this colour, in addition to the special launch edition



From a technical point of view, however, the work was important. Because it is true, the platform is the MQB Evo, but the tuning work has been important: the setting of the MacPherson at the front and the multilink at the rear, lowered by 10 mm, the work on bushings, springs and shock absorbers, the weight distribution, as well as the work on the steering box, have been key points for what will be the driving dynamics.

Even more so considering how the Terramar will also be equipped with dynamic ride control with two-valve dampers, thus further customising the experience.

Cupra Terramar(2024), prices

For the Italian market, the Cupra Terramar has a list price starting at €42,250 for the Mild Hybrid version.

Then there are the VZ versions: the 1.5 plug in Hybrid is priced at €56,250, while the petrol version drops to €53,700.

Finally the special edition versions, America's Cup: the plug in costs €59,550, the petrol €57,000.