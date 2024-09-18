Drivers on American roads are probably used to it by now as the new Tesla Model Y 'Juniper' continues to appear on the other side of the Atlantic under classic road test camouflage. The latest appearance dates back to a few days ago in Palo Alto, where the imminent (but unannounced) restyling of the electric SUV appears camouflaged at the rear, in line with other spy photos published over the last few months.

Previous photos

The previous shots were taken in the San Francisco Bay area by a Reddit user, who then posted them on the social network. The images actually showed very little, but anticipated the shape of the rear of the car.

The new Model Y had already been spotted twice in July, in Pasadena, California, and on another occasion, revealing a red LED light bar at the rear, with the word "TESLA".

Arrival early 2025

The photos from the last few days don't add much to what we already know, but they do confirm that Elon Musk's company is working hard to bring the vehicle to market by early next year. We're talking about the first quarter of 2025, perhaps even in two versions: the traditional 5-seater and a larger 6-seater, reserved for China.

For the rest, we know that the model will be updated like its sister Model 3, an electric saloon that has been given a makeover inside and out with Project Highland. More power, efficiency and range are also expected. However, the Texan manufacturer's CEO rules out an arrival in 2024.