Anyone who liked the VW Passat saloon in this country has been disappointed since 2019, when production of this version was discontinued. The new Passat is now only available as an estate, but the technically closely related Skoda Superb is now available as a saloon with a hatchback.

The new Passat Pro carries the torch overseas. In China, Volkswagen and its local partner SAIC are launching a good old notchback on the market, and it really does look like "our" Passat B9 version which raises the question: Would you rather have the Passat Pro than the Skoda Superb saloon?

Gallery: New Volkswagen Passat Pro for China

20 Photos Volkswagen

Let's look at the facts. The Passat Pro is based on the same MQB platform as the Passat Estate (and its cousin Skoda Superb) sold in Europe, but is slightly larger. It measures 5.00 metres in length, 1.85 metres in width and 1.49 metres in height, with a generous wheelbase of 2.87 metres. Unfortunately, there is no information on the boot space.

In comparison, the Skoda Superb saloon is 4,912 mm long, 1,849 mm wide and 1,481 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,841 mm and a boot capacity of 645 litres. The additional ten centimetres in length of the VW Passat Pro can be explained by the more pronounced rear overhang with a slight "step".

Volkswagen VW Passat Pro (2024) - China Skoda Superb sedan (2024)

However, a direct comparison shows that the door handles, the sheet metal fold above them and the beading in the lower section are identical. However, this is not the case in the interior as the Passat Pro has up to three screens in the cockpit, whereas the Superb is more restrained:

Volkswagen New Volkswagen Passat Pro - China Skoda Superb saloon (2024)

There are also clear differences in the engines, as diesel does not play a role in the passenger car sector in China. SAIC-VW will offer the Passat Pro with a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine that delivers 220 PS and 350 Nm of torque. The four-cylinder engine transmits power to the front axle via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. A smaller 1.5-litre unit with 160 PS and 250 Nm is also planned.

The new entry-level engine for the Superb is the 150 PS 1.5 TSI petrol engine with mild hybrid technology, which comes from the latest EA211 evo2 engine series. For the first time, the Superb relies on a belt-driven starter-generator with 48 volts and a lithium-ion battery also designed for 48 volts. In the future, the Superb will no longer be shifted manually.

In addition, there are two more petrol and two more diesel engines to choose from for the fourth Superb generation. Just like the 1.5 TSI mHEV, a 7-speed DSG transmits the engine power. The 2.0 TSI petrol engines provide 204 PS and 265 PS in the highest output level.

The 2.0 TDI turbodiesel delivers 150 PS or 193 PS. The top petrol and top diesel engines come with all-wheel drive as standard. All engines fulfil the Euro 6d emissions standard. The new generation of plug-in hybrid drive is reserved exclusively for the Superb estate.

The petrol engines in the Superb saloon start at £34,875 in the UK, the diesel at £35,390. If you want a large saloon from VW, you will have to opt for the electric ID.7 (from £51,550); the Arteon is only available as a Shooting Brake starting at £44,305.