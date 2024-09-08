The Smart #5 is the largest car in the new model family from the German manufacturer, which is now part of the Chinese Geely Group. With dimensions that clearly place it in the D-segment, it is the largest Smart of all time, with rather sharp and angular shapes that do not conceal the large amount of space for passengers and luggage.

You can find out how big it actually is here. We can say in advance that its main competitors include models such as the BMW iX3, Tesla Model Y and the Volkswagen ID.4.

Dimensions Smart #5 (2024) length 4,705 mm width 1,920 mm Height 1,705 mm Wheelbase 2,900 mm Luggage compartment max. 1,530 litre rear, 72 litre frunk

The dimensions

The dimensions of the new Smart #5 are 4.71 metres in length, 1.92 metres in width and 1.71 metres in height. At 2.90 metres, the wheelbase is extremely generous, a measure for the upper segment.

Space and luggage compartment

As the height and wheelbase make it easy to guess, the new smart #5 offers - at least on paper - a fairly generous amount of space for both front and rear passengers.

Rear passengers in particular can look forward to an impressive 1,060 mm of headroom, which can also be utilised thanks to innovative "zero-gravity" seats that can be tilted by up to 121 degrees.

Although the company has not yet announced the capacity of the luggage compartment in a five-seater configuration, the new Smart #5 should not disappoint in terms of load volume either. The maximum boot capacity (in a two-seater configuration) is up to 1,530 litres.

In addition to the rear boot, there is a second 72-litre load compartment under the front bonnet of the new smart SUV, the frunk, in which "dirty" items such as charging cables can be stowed.

Competitors with similar dimensions

As already mentioned, the choice of competitors for the new Smart #5 is very large. In the D-segment, to which it belongs, there are electric models such as the BMW iX3, the Volkswagen ID.4, the Skoda Enyaq and the ubiquitous Tesla Model Y - the best-selling model in this category for years.

They all have similar dimensions to the German-Chinese crossover, although the volume of the boot varies depending on the exterior shape and certain interior solutions.