Do you remember the Smart models of yesteryear? Particularly the Fortwo, the often ridiculed but very clever city runabout between 2.50 and 2.70 metres long? Well, those days are now over. The "new" Smart is focussing on large models in cooperation with Geely from China and is now showing the #5 after the numbers 1 and 3.

The Smart #5 was designed by Mercedes-Benz and is therefore very reminiscent of the EQB. Number 5 picks up on design elements of the new Smart generation, such as the panoramic halo roof, the frameless doors and the short overhangs. The wheelbase has been extended to 2,900 mm and the overall length is 4,705 mm. Just to put it in perspective, that's the size of a Skoda Kodiaq.

Gallery: Smart #5 (2024) official pictures

26 Photos smart

The Smart #5 has characteristic headlights at the front and rear as well as the typical logo on the D-pillar. Two-tone mirrors and the rotating wheel hub covers with the centrally positioned Smart logos, which remain upright when the wheels are rolled, are intended to ensure the premium character. As a special design highlight, a cartoon panda surrounded by nature is placed on the windscreen of the Smart #5.

Equipped with the exclusive Adventurers' Collection, the Smart #5 Summit Edition combines multifunctionality with features such as an electric trailer coupling, underbody protection, roof rack, steps, side bag and side ladder.

grief Smart #5 (2024) Summit Edition

The brand new #5 offers a modern, spacious and innovative interior. One highlight is the zero-gravity seats with 121-degree backrest angle, which are upholstered in leather and feature V-shaped curtain airbags, cushion airbags and seat belts integrated into the seat. In the rear, the leather seats are equipped with a headroom of 1,060 mm, heating, seat backrest adjustment, electric sun protection and LED reading light.

The First Class setting is a one-button comfort mode that also offers passengers more legroom. Accents such as oak wood and curved, elongated design elements lend the interior a high-quality character (according to Smart).

Other highlights include ambient lighting with 256 colours and the option to adjust all seats to create a king-size, queen-size or single berth in the cockpit. The entertainment system features a built-in projector in combination with a Sennheiser Signature Sound System with 20 loudspeakers.

grief Smart #5 (2024)

The retractable speaker with ambient lighting synchronises with the rhythm of the music to create an audiovisual experience. The vehicle also has 34 storage compartments, a 72-litre frunk and 1,530 litres of storage space in the rear.

At the centre of the interior is a modern Human Machine Interface (HMI). The system is equipped with a 25.6-inch augmented reality head-up display, a 10.3-inch full-colour ultra HD LCD instrument cluster and two 13-inch AMOLED 2.5K displays. The state-of-the-art generative AI voice assistant provides precise answers to almost any question.

In conjunction with smart's intelligent avatars, the driver can control important functions with their voice alone, including phone calls and messages, music and media, climate control, navigation, personal settings and vehicle control, as well as all internet functions. Leo, the new lion avatar, guides the user through the controls.

grief Smart #5 (2024) Mercedes EQB (2021)

The vehicle utilises advanced AMD V2000 high-performance chips for a very fast response time. The processor is ideal for rendering the vehicle's Low-Poly-smart-OS user interface, which is based on the Unreal engine and manages real-time effects.

Unlike the Mercedes EQB, the five-seater Smart uses an 800-volt high-voltage platform: the #5's 100-kWh battery has a super-charging function (4C) that allows up to 70% of capacity to be charged in just 15 minutes (charging from 10% to 80%). The vehicles achieve ranges of over 460 miles (CLTC, China cycle).

A 220V socket offers unlimited versatility when the vehicle is not connected to the grid. The vehicle also offers multiple on- and off-road driving modes, including Adaptive, Sand, Snow, Mud and Rock. The new Smart #5 will be launched and delivered in Europe in early 2025.