The presentation of the smart #5 is getting closer and closer. The largest model in the Chinese-German manufacturer's range will be unveiled on 28 August, but the company has already published some official photos and sketches.

In fact, in a new series of sketches we can find out more about the shape of smart's next electric SUV.

Impressive at first glance

Certainly, the new photos further enhance the squared-off shape of the #5, which will have a very different style from the #1 and #3. The massive front end shows off a centrally mounted LED headlamp, while the wheel arches house rather large tyres.

grief smart #5, the new sketches: the front three-quarter view

It is impossible to say exactly what size they are, but it is likely that those fitted on the production car could be as large as 20 or 21 inches. The rear is equally monolithic and in profile vaguely resembles that of the Jeep Renegade.

In any case, as smart anticipates, the look of the #5 can be customised in a major way by adding a series of accessories for off-roading and the outdoors in general.

grief smart #5, the new sketches: the front view

The engines and the presentation

Although the official technical details of the production model have not yet been disclosed, during the presentation of the concept at the Beijing Motor Show 2024, smart shared some specifications, including a 100 kWh 800-volt battery that should guarantee a range of around 342 miles.

grief smart #5, the new sketches: the rear three-quarter view

It is also known that the smart #5 will have dimensions of 4.7 metres in length, 1.92 metres in width and 1.70 metres in height, with a wheelbase of 2.9 metres.

Built on the Geely Group's SEA platform, the #5 will be offered with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The sportiest version, designed by Brabus, could reach more than 600 PS. Its arrival in Europe is planned for 2025.