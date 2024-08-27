Here comes the Tesla Model Y 'Juniper', a restyling of the world's best-selling electric SUV. While waiting to be officially unveiled (although no one knows when), Elon Musk and co.'s new creature continues to roam the streets of America, hiding under the classic camouflage now familiar to four-wheel enthusiasts.

The car was immortalised by Reddit user Sheffield712, who came across the vehicle in the Bay Area in San Francisco and took a snapshot of the moment, posting it on the same social network. The photo actually shows very little, but anticipates the shape of the rear of the car.

Light bar: yes or no?

It thus seems to be confirmed that the new Model Y 'Juniper' is inspired by the Highland update of its Model 3 sibling. Despite the camouflage, the rear of the SUV recalls that of the saloon in a rather obvious way.

It is not clear from the image, however, whether the rear of the car features the red LED light bar with large black 'TESLA' lettering that was present in another snapshot leaked at the end of July.

Coming in 2025, perhaps

As for the rest, we know the vehicle should feature several elements in common with the Model 3 Highland, such as redesigned wheels and mirrors and, moving to the interior, a redesigned console, improved materials and steering without levers, replaced by buttons on the steering wheel itself.

In terms of performance, the new Model Y will certainly be more powerful than its predecessor and will also have more driving range (which today ranges from 283 to 373 miles, depending on the version). But that's all Tesla is revealing. The date of the presentation is also unknown, with CEO Elon Musk ruling out 2024. The most informed therefore speak of 2025.