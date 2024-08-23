The Opel-Vauxhall Mokka is making steady progress towards its first major facelift. After the first prototypes spotted by our spies in recent weeks, much has been said about the changes planned for the restyling of the German-Anglo crossover.

Through our renderings, we try to find out what it will look like, and what the price and engine changes will be.

The sign of continuity

Although four years have already passed since its debut, the Mokka retains its modern, contemporary lines, in keeping with Opel-Vauxhall's family spirit. This is why the restyling planned for 2025 is not expected to bring any radical changes.

Dimensions will remain virtually unchanged at 4.15 m long, 1.79 m wide and 1.52 m high, but a new front fascia and different, but still sharp-looking, LED headlamps could make an appearance. The Opel-Vauxhall crossover will still be distinguished by grey plastic body panels and slim rear lights.

Motor1.com Opel Mokka restyling (2025), the rendering by Motor1.com

Two-tone colour schemes will also be confirmed, with the roof, mirrors and bonnet contrasting with the rest of the car. The addition of new paint and alloy wheel styles seems a foregone conclusion, while on board we could find a new steering wheel and updated technology, with a new infotainment system and revised instrument cluster.

Engines and price

We're not expecting any major powertrain revolutions. Having long since abandoned diesel, the Mokka 2025 should confirm without too many surprises the 1.2-litre turbo mild-hybrid and non-electrified petrol versions, which could remain at 101 PS and 136 PS.

Opel Mokka-e

It is possible that Opel-Vauxhall is considering new-generation 48-volt electric units, capable of further optimising fuel consumption and performance. As far as electric variants are concerned, the more powerful 156 PS Mokka-e with a range of around 249 miles should be confirmed. However, the arrival of a version equipped with a more efficient electric motor is not out of the question, in order to obtain a few extra horsepower without losing anything in terms of range.

Prices for petrol models are unlikely to change much, while electric models could be slightly cheaper. It's possible that the manufacturer wants to reduce the price difference with the Frontera, which currently stands at around £6,800, even though the two cars are basically in the same B segment.

But we'll have to wait a few more months for confirmation.