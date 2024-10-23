The sparrows were already whistling it from the rooftops. About a year after the Opel-Vauxhall Corsa, its SUV brother Mokka is also getting a facelift. However, the changes are hardly noticeable at first glance. Background: In contrast to the Corsa, the Mokka was the first Opel-Vauxhall model to have the Vizor face from 2021.

Opel-Vauxhall Mokka (2025): Exterior

Even the Opel-Vauxhall boss himself admits the discreetness of the facelift: "Our Mokka is a bestseller. Bold, clear and unmistakable - a character model that stands out from the crowd. That's why we have only gently sharpened its contemporary design with the new Opel Blitz and graphic elements.

The biggest change is in the interior. The cockpit now appears even clearer and picks up on the Opel Vizor graphics on the front of the vehicle. Drivers and passengers of the new Mokka will also be able to enjoy the next generation of infotainment. We are delighted to be able to open the order books for the new Mokka now," says Florian Huettl.

6 Photos Vauxhall

The new Opel lightning bolt and Vauxhall Griffin in the centre of the Vizor brand face helps to further sharpen the Mokka's character. The black Vizor visually integrates the new flash/Griffin and the headlight units into one element. The familiar wing signature of the LED lights at the front and rear shines - as on the new Opel-Vauxhall Frontera - in a more modern interpretation: three "light blocks" instead of one line ensure an uncompromising look.

In future, a black design line running from the bonnet to the rear above the side windows will attract attention in every variant. The Mokka GS also features black panelling at the front, rear and wheel arches. A high-gloss black trim strip running across the lower door surfaces to the rear reflects the window design line in the side moulding. On the left you can see the old model, on the right the facelift.

According to Opel-Vauxhall, special aero rims on the Mokka Electric and the redesigned front bumpers improve aerodynamics and thus increase efficiency. In addition, the new Mokka completely dispenses with chrome applications in the exterior design.

Opel-Vauxhall Mokka (2025): Interior

The new Opel-Vauxhall Mokka also focusses on resource conservation in the interior. All fabrics are made from materials with recycled content. The new steering wheel, flattened at the top and bottom, not only conveys a sporty character, it also brings the Opel-Vauxhall Vizor into the cabin with the new lightning bolt/Griffin in the centre and reflects the Opel-Vauxhall compass of the exterior design with horizontal lines.

The centre console between the front seats, which shines in a matt silver tone, now appears even clearer than before. The designers and engineers have integrated some of the settings previously controlled via buttons into the central colour touchscreen. In addition, the design of the remaining switches for the electric parking brake and the selectable driving modes (in Mokka Electric and automatic variants), for example, originates from the all-new Opel-Vauxhall Grandland.

Vauxhall

The new multimedia and navigation infotainment also takes the new Mokka to the next level. The enhanced bestseller now offers a 10-inch digital driver information display and an equally large colour touchscreen as standard. As with a smartphone, the latter can be operated very easily using widgets - alternatively, in combination with the optional navigation system, a "Hey Vauxhall" is sufficient to use the natural voice recognition.

Both displays can be personalised in many ways. The system recognises the driver's personal profile on the connected smartphone; the connection is always wireless in the new Mokka. Various virtual shortcuts can be set up on the central screen and different colour schemes offer further customisation options.

Opel-Vauxhall Mokka (2025): Drives and prices

In the UK the newcomer will be available in the three trim variants "Design", "GS" and "Ultimate". On the powertrain side, Mokka fans have a choice of the efficient petrol engine as well as a battery electric.

Vauxhall

Prices in the UK have yet to be announced. As a reference, the starting price in Germany is €36,740 (approx. £30,600) for the new all-electric Mokka which is now available exclusively with the 156 PS electric motor, 260 Nm torque and 54 kWh battery. This allows up to 250 miles (WLTP2) to be driven locally emission-free to the next charging stop.

For combustion engine fans, Opel-Vauxhall offers the new Mokka Hybrid with 48-volt technology from €29,740 (£25,000). It combines a 136 PS 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 28 PS electric motor and a new electrified six-speed dual-clutch transmission. At low speeds, Mokka Hybrid drivers can even steer their SUV through city traffic purely electrically and thus with zero local emissions.

First deliveries are expected to begin by the end of 2024.