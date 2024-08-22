Vauxhall has just brewed up something truly unique: the Mokka Coffee-E. This one-off concept car isn’t just about getting you from A to B, it’s about ensuring you’re fully caffeinated along the way.

According to a new study from the automaker, the journey to finding the perfect coffee pit stop is a crucial part of the driving experience for EV owners. In fact, a whopping three-quarters of electric vehicle drivers strategically choose their charging stations based on where they can snag a cup of joe. And with 80 per cent of Vauxhall owners being coffee aficionados (64 per cent of whom admit to sipping at least one cup a day), it seems like the carmaker has hit the nail on the head – or rather, the coffee bean on the grinder – with its latest creation.

Enter the Mokka Coffee-E, a concept vehicle that’s less about horsepower and more about barista power. This ride comes equipped with everything a coffee lover could dream of. Nestled in the 310-litre boot of the electric crossover, there is not one, but two coffee machines – because why settle for just ground coffee when you can have pod coffee too? There’s also a milk steamer, a grinder, and even a knock box to keep things tidy. And because precision is key in the world of coffee, the Mokka Coffee-E includes all the tools you need to brew the perfect cup, from scales to measure out your beans to a tamper for that ideal espresso shot.

But Vauxhall didn’t stop at just making sure you can whip up a coffee on the go – it has paid attention to the details, too. The coffee-making kit is housed in a sleek cabinet, concealed behind Alcantara-covered doors with stainless steel handles that mirror the car’s interior design. There’s even a pull-out table to give you a flat surface to work your magic, and if the British weather decides to rain on your parade, there are two handcrafted umbrellas tucked neatly away in the base because let’s be honest, what’s more British than preparing for a downpour?

To top it all off, Vauxhall partnered with Cafeology, a UK-based artisanal coffee roaster, to create a special range of Mokka-inspired blends. These beans, roasted and packaged in Sheffield, are designed to match the colour palette of the Mokka Electric. So not only can you sip on premium coffee while you wait for your car to charge, but you can also do it in style.