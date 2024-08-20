The C10 is one of the first cars from Chinese manufacturer Leapmotor on the European market. The mid-size SUV was on show at the IAA in autumn 2023 and will be available in Germany from September. The first video test reports have now been published in English. Before we test the newcomer ourselves at the end of September, here's what our colleagues have to say about the car.

At 4.73 metres long and 1.68 metres high, the Leapmotor C10 is about the same size as a BMW iX3, a Tesla Model Y or Ford Mustang Mach-E. The car is only available with a 231 PS electric motor (320 Nm) in the rear - there are no all-wheel drive versions. In China, you can buy a version in which the electricity is generated by a 1.6-litre petrol engine. However, this range extender variant will not be offered in Europe. Alternatively, there are two purely electric versions in China with lithium iron phosphate batteries of different sizes:

Leapmotor C10 Standard Range Leapmotor C10 Long Range Drive system RWD 231 PS, 320 Nm RWD 231 PS, 320 Nm 0-62 mph 7.3 sec. 7.3 sec. Battery 53 kWh (LFP) 70 kWh (LFP) CLTC range 255 miles 329 miles WLTP range n.a. (approx. 217 miles?) 261-280 miles Charging time (30-80%) 30 min 30 min

The car was tested by two YouTube channels. Telescope (see video above) drove the battery-electric version with the larger battery, while Inside China Auto (ICA) drove the range extender version, which is irrelevant for Europe, but also commented on the BEV version.

It remains to be seen whether both versions will be launched in Germany. Due to the low range of the basic version, we suspect that only the long-range version will be available in that country. Stellantis officially stated the range of the C10 as 261 miles according to WLTP; this probably refers to the long-range version. ICA states 280 miles for the higher version. According to this, the basic version could manage around 217 miles. In our opinion, 217 miles is definitely not enough for a mid-range SUV; even 280 miles is not enough.

ICA states that the charging time with direct current is 30 minutes for the charging range from 30 to 80 percent. If the 70 kWh is the net capacity, this results in a charging speed of just 1.2 kWh/min. This is okay for a city car, but not on long motorway journeys. It remains unclear whether the car will have a CCS charging port in Europe.

Both testers classify the car as a family car with plenty of interior space and good build quality at favourable prices. Telescope quotes a net price of €16,500 (approx. £14,000), which would mean around €20,000 (£17,000) including VAT in Germany, but the German prices are not yet known.

Leapmotor C10: The cockpit with a uniform light brown interior

The cockpit is praised for its soft-touch surfaces, but the uniform colour apparently makes it look a little monotonous. Inside, there is a 14.6-inch touchscreen with a good control system and a 10.25-inch instrument display in landscape format.

There are only a few buttons, and operation is done almost exclusively via the display. The transmission mode (P, N, R, D) is activated via a steering column lever. There is also a lever for windscreen wipers and lights on the left-hand side of the steering wheel. The turn indicators are apparently controlled with buttons on the steering wheel. In our test of the Tesla Model 3 facelift with buttons on the steering wheel we found this extremely difficult when the steering wheel was turned in roundabouts.

ICA praises the good seats effusively; they are soft, but hold you firmly in place thanks to the stable seat bolsters; the thigh support is also long enough. The videos also show soft head cushions on the headrests.

There is an exceptional amount of space in the rear, which is in line with Chinese preferences. However, this makes the boot very small at 370 litres. By comparison, the iX3 has 510 litres and the Model Y even has 854 litres. Another criticism is that the backrests can only be folded down in a 60:40 ratio, not in a 40:20:40 ratio.

The propulsion is apparently adequate, but not sporty - not to be expected with 231 PS and a sprint time of 7.3 seconds (according to CarNewsChina). As for the chassis, both testers are satisfied with it. Telescope reports that the car's ride is as firm as a European car à la VW ID.4, a far cry from the traditionally soft chassis of Chinese cars. Also important is that the car is expected to achieve a full five stars in the EuroNCAP crash test. The fact that Stellantis is supporting the manufacturer with the market launch should also inspire confidence among customers.

The bottom line

The Leapmotor C10 appears to be a well-made mid-size SUV with a good chassis, good quality and plenty of space in the rear. However, the boot space, range and fast charging are compromised. At 267 miles, the car offers barely more range than an Opel-Vauxhall Mokka Electric, but of course much more space. Accordingly, the car would probably be predestined as a family taxi for the city.

The rest is a question of price. At €45,000 (approx. £38,400), the car would probably be competitive. This is the price of both the basic version of the Model Y with a range of 283 miles and the upscale version of the electric Mokka, which has a range of 253 miles. We will probably find out in September at the latest whether we are right with our price assumption.