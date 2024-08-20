ADAC test of the Tesla Model Y's dog mode: leaving the window open is not enough

Without activating the dog mode, on the other hand, the vehicle interior warmed up to almost 40 degrees Celsius in 30 minutes. The temperature also rose significantly in the test without sun simulation; parking in the shade may slow down the heating, but not prevent it. Even leaving a window ajar did not prevent the temperature from rising.

Warmer in the rear seats and luggage compartment

However, the set temperature is not always reached everywhere in the car. For example, between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius were measured in the back seat bench and in the dog box in the boot - with the air conditioning set at 20 degrees, the dog mode activated and the sunlight simulated.

A key factor here is whether the pet is directly hit by sunlight and how the air vents are set. Anyone leaving their pet in the car should therefore check the temperature in the pet's location in advance and, if necessary, set the air conditioning to a cooler setting.

Also a question of battery

The test also showed that dog mode can only be activated if the battery is still at least 20 per cent charged. However, if it is activated when the charge level is slightly higher, so that it falls below 20 per cent, the air conditioning is not interrupted.

But you will receive regular alerts on your smartphone. Even if the air conditioning is cancelled for other reasons, you will usually be informed via the vehicle app.

Dog mode: Only to be used in exceptional cases

Dog mode should only be used in exceptional cases and for short periods of time, writes the German Automobile Club. If a dog dies in the car due to heat or its consequences, those responsible risk up to three years' imprisonment (five years in the UK under the Animal Welfare Act 2006).

Anyone discovering a dog left in a car because of heat should intervene as quickly as possible, unless the vehicle is sufficiently air-conditioned. If the animal is still agile and conscious, the owner should be traced. If the owner cannot be traced or if the animal is already visibly overheated, the police or fire brigade should be informed and not intervene personally.

The verdict: it works, but be careful in bright sunshine

Tesla's dog mode works. If it is activated, the interior of the car remains air-conditioned and you can leave your dog in the car while you go shopping. The windows are also deactivated, so that your four-legged friend cannot open the window and jump out. However, the set temperature is not necessarily maintained at the dog's location, especially if the sun is shining there. Similar modes for pets are available from Smart and Nio.