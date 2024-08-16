The Citroën C3 is ideal for families, and the Aircross version offers an even larger and more spacious cabin for those who often travel with a lot of luggage or need to take the whole family on the move. A C-segment crossover that makes intelligent use of space and offers a number of useful solutions to improve everyday practicality. So let's take a look at the interior of the C3 Aircross.

Citroën C3 Aircross, the dashboard

Not only on the outside, but also on the inside, the C3 Aircross represents an evolution from what we saw on the 'normal' C3. Here too, the layout is rather minimalist, with a steering wheel featuring two large spokes from which you can access the various controls for managing the screens on the small instrument cluster and the main infotainment functions.

Citroën C3 Aircross, a detail of the dashboard

The infotainment system is represented by a cantilevered 10.25-inch central screen, equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, also in wireless mode. Subtle air-conditioning vents (oriented horizontally in the centre and vertically on the sides), while the central part of the tunnel features large cupholders and a wireless charging zone for the smartphone.

Citroën C3 Aircross, finish and materials

Despite the heavy use of plastics (to keep production costs to a minimum), the finish and design of the various components make the Citroën's cabin particularly original. The shape of the steering wheel, the appearance of the central part of the dashboard and the position of the instrument panel (the latter vaguely reminiscent of the C4 of the early 2000s) all contribute to the personality of the C3 Aircross.

Citroën C3 Aircross, space

The C3 Aircross makes the most of its 4.39 m length (+23 cm longer than the previous generation) to offer a boot volume of 460 litres, above the average for the category. Fold down the rear seats and the boot volume rises to 1,600 litres.

Citroën C3 Aicross, interior

If you want to use all 7 seats (the last two being mainly for children), the minimum capacity in this case is 40 litres behind the third row and 330 litres behind the second row.