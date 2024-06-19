Citroën presents the e-C3 Aircross. Depending on your perspective, the newcomer can be seen as a long version of the e-C3 or as the Citroën version of the Opel-Vauxhall Frontera. At 4.39 metres in length, the car is almost a compact SUV - with prices starting at €26,490. However, the electric car is only available as a five-seater; the seven seats are reserved for the combustion engine versions.

The Citroën e-C3 was unveiled in October 2023; a seven-seater version was already teased at the time. The first images of this e-C3 Aircross and the most important information were published in April. Prices and further details now follow, as well as new photos showing the cockpit for the first time.

The e-C3 Aircross is almost 40 cm longer than the e-C3

Citroën sometimes refers to the car as a compact SUV, sometimes as a B-SUV, which is actually contradictory, as a B-SUV is a small car SUV. The reason is probably that the car's dimensions already place it in the lower compact class, but the car is technically based on a small car platform - just like the Citroën e-C4.

Drive and battery

As with the e-C3, Fiat Grande Panda, Opel-Vauxhall Frontera and allegedly also the upcoming Jeep Renegade, the e-C3 Aircross is based on the Smart Car platform. As with the e-C3, the drive is provided by an 83 kW motor that draws its power from a 44 kWh battery with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry. This should make around 186 miles possible according to WLTP. A version with a different battery for a range of around 249 miles will follow in 2025.

Charging is standard with 7 kW, i.e. probably single-phase or two-phase. This means that a charging time from 20 to 80 % should take around 4 hours 10 minutes. With a three-phase 11 kW on-board charger, the time is reduced to 2 hours 50 minutes. Charging with up to 100 kW direct current is also possible. This should bring the battery from 20 to 80 % in 26 minutes.

Dimensions

At 4.39 metres, the Citroën e-C3 Aircross is an impressive 37 cm longer than the e-C3. However, the wheelbase is only 13 cm longer, so most of the increase in length is due to the overhangs.

Length Width Height Ground clearance Wheelbase Boot Citroën e-C3 4.02 m 1.76 m 1.57 m 0.16 m 2.54 m 310 litres Citroën e-C3 Aircross 4.39 m 1.79 m 1.66 m approx. 0.20 m 2.67 m 590-1,600 litres

The Aircross is also 11 cm higher, of which around four cm is due to the increased ground clearance. The greater distance to the ground not only protects the underbody, but also makes it easier to get in and out of the car and provides a higher seating position for a better view in the traffic jam.

The boot has a capacity of 460 to 1,600 litres. With the rear seats upright and half-height loading, the volume is therefore 150 litres larger than the e-C3 (310 litres); Citroën has not yet stated the maximum volume of the e-C3.

Exterior

Visually, the newcomer differs from the e-C3 mainly in its different proportions. However, our comparison pictures also show a slightly different front apron, while the headlights, grille and the new brand logo in the centre are completely identical:

Citroen e-C3 Citroen e-C3 Aircross

From the side, the different design of the C-pillar is noticeable, as is the longer rear door and the straight roofline that does not slope down towards the rear. As with its little brother, there is an optional roof in a contrasting colour (white or black) as well as interchangeable colour clips on the front apron and on the C-pillar. In the Aircross, however, they are mounted vertically and not horizontally.

Citroën ë-C3 Citroen C3 Aircross

At the rear, there are the same rear lights and the same black crossbar with the double angle in the centre as on the e-C3. However, there is also a different apron (as at the front). The rear window also wraps around the corners. Citroën promises a low loading sill.

Citroen e-C3 Citroen C3 Aircross

Interior

Inside, the e-C3 Aircross, like the e-C3 in the basic You version, only has a smartphone holder as standard. The upmarket Max variant has a 10.25-inch touchscreen in landscape format instead. There is also always a small instrument display, which the manufacturer misleadingly refers to as a "head-up display". The steering wheel is kept small and flattened so that the displays appear above it.

Only the Max version has a touchscreen; the basic version only has a smartphone holder

Citroën promises very good knee and elbow room in the rear. The rear seats can be folded down in a 40/60 split. The boot has a adjustable floor with two positions, which can be used to create a completely flat loading area when the rear backrests are folded down.

Equipment

As mentioned, the basic version You only has a smartphone holder instead of a touchscreen. The mobile phone is controlled via controls steering wheel. Other standard equipment includes air conditioning, an anti-collision system, an active lane departure warning system, cruise control, traffic sign recognition, rear parking sensors, a height-adjustable driver's seat, electric front windows, split-folding rear seats, LED headlights and 16-inch wheels.

In addition to the 10.25 touchscreen with navigation system and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Max version also features 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, the two-tone look with roof in white or black, wireless charging of smartphones, Advanced Comfort seats, blind spot warning and front parking sensors. Six colours are available: Black, grey, red, blue, white and green.

In addition to the electric version, a 100 PS petrol engine and a 136 PS mild hybrid are also on offer. All versions for Europe will be produced in Trnava, Slovakia. The car will be available to order "shortly", with deliveries starting in autumn. The prices of the Citroën e-C3 Aircross start at €26,490 in Germany. This makes the long-wheelbase version around €3,000 more expensive than the e-C3, but significantly cheaper than the Opel Frontera, which is only available from around €29,000.

The bottom line

Anyone who thought that the Citroën e-C3 Aircross would be an affordable seven-seater with electric drive was mistaken. Presumably for reasons of space, the third row of seats is reserved for combustion engines. But even so, the newcomer remains an interesting alternative to much more expensive compact SUVs.