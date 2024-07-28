Length : 4.39 m

: 4.39 m Width : 1,79 m

Height : 1,66 m

Wheelbase : 2,67 m

Luggage compartment: 460/1,600 litres - 330/n.d. litres (7-seater version)

The Citroën C3 Aircross will be in its second generation in 2024. Longer, wider and taller and now based on the Stellantis Group's Smart Car platform, it has a passenger compartment capable of accommodating up to seven passengers and can be equipped with combustion, hybrid or 100% electric engines.

Let's find out in this in-depth look at how big it has become, both in terms of exterior dimensions and roominess.

Citroën C3 Aircross 2024, the dimensions

The Citroën C3 Aircross 2024 has changed its segment from being a 'right-sized' B SUV to a C SUV, thus entering the world of compact cars. Its length, in fact, has been increased by a good 23 cm to 4.39 metres overall (the limit for the new segment is 4.30 metres). But that is not all.

At the same time, in fact, the width has also been increased to 1.79 metres, which is slightly more than the height of 1.66 metres.

Citroen C3 Aircross (2024)

Citroën C3 Aircross 2024, roominess and luggage compartment

Thanks to the new dimensions, the interior of the new C3 Aircross is now more spacious and in terms of design offers an evolution of what we have already seen on the new C3, with the slim digital instrumentation set in an eyelid, in a slightly raised position. In the centre is a 10-inch monitor on the richer versions, while on the base you have a bracket where you can attach your smartphone, to be used as a control centre for music, phone calls and navigation.

Citroen C3 Aircross (2024), the interior Citroen C3 Aircross (2024), the 7-seater

As mentioned, one of the main features of the second generation of the French crossover is the possibility of also being equipped with two additional seats in the boot for the 7-seater configuration, an option that, however, takes away some space for luggage.

In the 5-seat configuration, in fact, the minimum load capacity of the Citroën SUV is 460 litres, a number that can go up to 1,600 litres with the second row of seats folded down. Opting for the 7-seater, the minimum capacity without additional seats in use (in a 5-seater configuration) is 330 litres, a figure that drops to 40 litres when the two third-row folding seats are removed.

Citroën C3 Aircross, competitors with similar dimensions

Taking the length of 4.39 metres and the C-segment as a reference, the alternatives to the new Citroën C3 Aircross are many.

The first is certainly the new Opel-Vauxhall Frontera based on the same platform. Widening the field, then, there are also the Jeep Renegade, albeit slightly smaller, the new Dacia Duster and the Skoda Karoq, the latter with a slightly larger boot.