Probably already switched on for weeks, the air conditioning is preparing for overtime in August, when sunshine and road trips will force many drivers to protect themselves from the heat. But how much does this affect the electric car's fuel consumption and range?

The answer is provided by the German automobile club ADAC, based in Landsberg am Lech, which tested the endurance of a Tesla Model Y by simulating an eight-hour traffic jam with outside temperatures of 35 degrees and using UV lamps capable of replicating the sun's rays. The results?

Only 2% per hour

At the start of the experiment, the electric SUV had a battery charge level of 60 per cent, the air conditioning set to 20 degrees and the 'camping mode' activated to ensure continuous air conditioning even when the car was stationary.

The interior of the Tesla Model Y

Due to UV rays, the dashboard soon heated up to 45 degrees, while the windscreen exceeded 60 degrees. The air conditioning therefore had to work hard, so much so that it was unable to lower the interior temperature to the expected 20 degrees, stopping (and maintaining) 25 C°.

Thus, in the 8-hour test, the air-conditioning consumed about 1.5 kW, equal to 12 kWh, reducing the battery charge (75 kWh) by 16%: in practice, by 2% per hour.

Like (or better than) a petrol car

ADAC then made the comparison with a combustion car, which under the same conditions would consume between 1 and 1.5 litres of fuel per hour, totalling 8-12 litres in 8 hours: with a 50-litre tank, the range would be reduced by 2-3%. The loss is therefore equal or slightly higher.

Summing up, there is no need to worry if you are stuck in traffic for many hours in an electric car. However, the advice is to start with a sufficient battery charge to complete the planned trip.