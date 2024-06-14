There is one event in the world of motorsport that all Italian cars should take part in at least once in their career. Referred to by Enzo Ferrari as the "most beautiful race in the world", we are talking about the 1000 Miglia, which started on 11 June 2024 in Brescia, and in which two extraordinary cars also take part.

Yes, because six years after the last edition, Lancia is once again taking part in the annual race across Italy. The Turin-based brand will be represented by an Aurelia B20 GT, driven by rally legend Miki Biasion, and several examples of the new Ypsilon, which will be driven by national and international journalists and members of the company's management team who were involved in the development of the model.

The goal? To celebrate the compact Italian five-door and its history on this special tour through the many cities where it was developed.

The compact Italian on tour through Italy

The 1000 Miglia 2024 is certainly a very important event for Lancia, which lifted the veil on the new Ypsilon just a few weeks ago. As we reported in our news article, the small Italian five-door is much more than just a "new model" for the Italian manufacturer, as it officially heralds a new beginning for the Turin-based brand in Italy and Europe.

The Lancia Ypsilon at the 1000 Miglia 2024

The car, which has grown in size, technological content and quality compared to the past, is now also available in all-electric and hybrid versions and, during the great motorsport event, will have the opportunity to travel the streets of some of the cities that best represent the Italian spirit from which it was born.

Speaking of places, the first city that will welcome the new Ypsilon at the 2024 edition of the 1000 Miglia is, of course, Brescia, which has always been the starting point of the event and where many of the brand's cars have passed through over the course of the race's almost 100-year history - like the Aurelia B20 GT, which will line up alongside the Ypsilon this year.

The second important city is Turin, the actual birthplace of the Italian brand, where all generations of the Italian small car have been designed and developed, from the first to the last. And finally Rome, the aforementioned symbol of the Italian way of life, which as always hosts the historic parade in the city's main streets.

As already mentioned, the new Ypsilon will be the support car for the 1000 Miglia 2024 and will be driven by Gianni Colonello (Head of Lancia Design) and Paolo Loiotile (Head of Lancia Product), as well as by journalists of international standing.

A special specimen

In addition to the new Lancia Ypsilon, Lancia's return to the 1000 Miglia after six years must of course also include the car that made the Italian brand famous throughout the world and subsequently produced such important vehicles as the new small car.

We are talking about the historic model of this year's "race", the black Aurelia B20 GT from 1951 with the number 196, driven by Miki Biasion and the journalist Savina Confaloni.

The Lancia Aurelia GT at the 1000 Miglia 2024

This is what the new Ypsilon looks like

Coming back to the new Lancia Ypsilon, the new generation of the five-door small car, which is now available with both electric and hybrid drive, is driving around Italy on these very days and in the cities when the first deliveries are made to the 160 dealers scattered across the country, and is painted in the new Blu Lancia colour, a historic colour for the brand.

In detail, the new model shares the STLA powertrain and platform with other Stellantis Group vehicles such as the Peugeot 208 and the Opel-Vauxhall Corsa.

The technical specifications of the zero-emission version are identical to those of its siblings, namely a power output of 156 PS, a battery capacity of 51 kWh and a stated range of 250 miles in the WLTP homologation cycle.

All about the 1000 Miglia 2024

The 42nd edition of the 1000 Miglia is currently taking place running from 11 to 15 June, starting in Brescia and including Genoa for the first time. As in 2021, the historic convoy of over 400 cars will cross seven Italian regions in an anti-clockwise direction.

Motor1.com Italy will also be taking part in this edition, with Andrea Farina alongside Davide Cironi in an Alfa Romeo 1900 Super Sprint.