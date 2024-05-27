We already knew that the Lancia Ypsilon HF would be big news in 2025 as well as how much horsepower it would have: 240. However, we were missing a significant detail - the style. We tried to guess it in a rendering published a few weeks ago, but now we have all the necessary details.

The company has in fact published the first official photos of the sportier Ypsilon in addition to taking the opportunity to make a long-awaited announcement: Lancia will return to rallying with the Ypsilon Rally 4 HF. Here are all the details.

Electric sports car

As we already knew, although nothing was official yet, the Lancia Ypsilon HF will be powered by the same electric powertrain as the Abarth 600e and Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, with a 240 PS engine coupled to the front axle and a 54 kWh battery, for a 0-62 mph in 5.8 seconds. No range figures have been released. There will be other mechanical changes such as a lowered set-up, widened track and probably steering and suspension.

Lancia Ypsilon HF Lancia Ypsilon HF, the interior

As can be seen from the photos, the new Lancia Ypsilon HF will also have a dedicated, sportier and more aggressive look, consisting of a redesigned front end, HF logo, sports seats with integrated headrest and more.

Starting from the base

The news that many fans were waiting for was the return of Lancia to the world of rallying, where the Italian manufacturer wrote unforgettable pages in the 1970s and 1980s. A new beginning that will see the Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF at the starting line, perhaps as early as the 2025 season, ready to take part in Rally 4, a category reserved for 2-wheel drive cars driven by young drivers at their first experience.

Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF

Unlike the road version, the Ypsilon rally car will not be electric but will use the 1.2-litre turbo petrol 3-cylinder engine increased to 212 PS, combined with front-wheel drive, 5-speed manual gearbox and mechanical self-locking differential.