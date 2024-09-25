The new Lancia Ypsilon was presented a few months ago and represented an historic revolution, increasing in size and becoming electric. The new features will continue in 2025 with the arrival of the sports version - identified by the acronym HF - at the top of the range.

All the details we already know are now completed by the news that the Lancia Ypsilon HF will not have 240 PS as announced a few months ago, but 280 PS, exactly like the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, with which the little Lancia shares its powertrain.

Teamwork

It was easy to imagine that an increase in power would arrive on the Lancia Ypsilon HF, precisely in light of what the men from Alfa had done on the more powerful version of the Junior. On the other hand, using the same platform - the PSA-sourced CMP - and being part of the same Group, why not take advantage of the work of one brand to give the Ypsilon something more sporty?

Lancia Ypsilon HF

As well as changes to the powertrain - including a 54 kWh battery - the Ypsilon HF will benefit from specific innovations such as a lowered ride height, a wider track and probably revised steering and suspension, as well as a Torsen front differential and an improved braking system. For the moment, however, no official technical data has been released. All we know is that acceleration from 0 to 62 mph will take 5.8 seconds.

Back to the track

The year 2025 will also mark Lancia's return to motorsport with the Ypsilon Rally 4 HF, designed to compete in Rally 4, a category reserved for two-wheel-drive cars driven by young drivers with their first experience.

Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF

Also developed in collaboration with Miki Biasion, a driver who has linked his name to that of Lancia, with whom he won the Rally Championship in 1988 and 1989, the Ypsilon competition car is powered by a 212 PS 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine and was the star of an exceptional first test. It was driven on the Balocco circuit by Carlos Tavares, Managing Director of Stellantis. Luca Napolitano, Lancia's CEO, was also on hand for the occasion and announced that he would be back on the weekend of 24 and 25 October for more information on the sporty Ypsilon.