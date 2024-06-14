With its coupé-like SUV lines, the Renault Rafale is designed to catch the eye, but it's not just the shape of the body that sets this new model apart. In fact, the interior is one of the most polished in the entire range, as well as being very comprehensive in terms of technology.

The Renault Rafale dashboard

The general layout of the dashboard follows that of the Espace, although on the Rafale, the perceived quality of the upholstery and finishes has taken a quantum leap. The design remains striking and minimalist, with simple, taut lines that incorporate the subtle ambient lighting and full-width air conditioning vents.

Renault Rafale, the dashboard

The instrumentation is virtually at the same level, with the 12.3-inch instrument cluster flanking the 12-inch infotainment screen.

Renault Rafale: connectivity

The infotainment system in the Renault is based on Android Automotive and therefore incorporates Google Maps and Google Assistant. The layout is very similar to that of a tablet, to improve the overall intuitiveness of use from the very first interactions.

As on a mobile device, applications can be downloaded and updated. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also wireless, and there's no shortage of cameras to complete the package and make manoeuvring easier and safer.

Renault Rafale Digital instrumentation 12.3-inch Head-up display Yes Central monitor 12-inch Mirroring Android Auto

Apple CarPlay OTA Yes Voice assistant Yes

Renault Rafale: quality and materials

On the Rafale, the surprise effect is provided by the panoramic Solarbay glass roof, which can be made opaque using a specific button located on the ceiling panel. Above all, it is a useful solution for illuminating the cockpit by filtering out most of the sun's rays.

Solarbay panoramic roof

The materials chosen are also of good quality, with leather and alcantara characterising above all the top-of-the-range finish in Esprit Alpine.

The light blue carpeting inside the side compartments adds a touch of sophistication that pleases both the eye and the touch.

Renault Rafale: space

At 4.71 m long, 1.86 m wide and 1.61 m high, the Rafale's substantial dimensions translate into an equally attractive boot.

Despite its sloping rear window and distinctive SUV coupé shape, the Rafale boasts a minimum capacity of 627 litres, with the possibility of folding the rear seats (in 40:20:40 mode) to reach 1,900 litres.

Under the load compartment, there is space for the spare wheel, but not for the rear parcel shelf. At the rear, there are also four high hooks and a 12V socket.

Renault Rafale, the boot

The rear seats are welcoming, and also feature a central armrest, complete with padded compartments, two USB-C sockets and a rotating system with two holders for bottles or for storing tablets or smartphones.