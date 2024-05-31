The Suzuki Swift, one of the most popular cars in its segment, particularly in France and Italy, has recently undergone a complete overhaul. The little Japanese car has been considerably modernised in terms of bodywork and interior, and has received an even more powerful engine.

So we're going to take a look at all the new features inside, analysing every aspect of the new model.

Suzuki Swift, the dashboard

Compared to the previous generation, the changes inside the Suzuki Swift are fairly limited. The Japanese compact retains a streamlined look, with a mixed analogue-digital instrument cluster and a central 9-inch screen that is easy to reach while driving.

The air conditioning is adjusted using physical controls, while the distinctive shape of the dashboard (which seems to extend into the door panels) gives the cabin a feeling of spaciousness.

Suzuki Swift, connectivity

The 9-inch screen provides essential functions. Compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (also wireless), the infotainment system has been redesigned, with the main menu divided into three screens, including the navigation screen.

Integration with the smartphone is quick and intuitive, as are the various settings.

Suzuki Swift 2024 Digital instrumentation No Head-up display No Central monitor 9-inch OTA No Voice assistant No

Suzuki Swift, quality and materials

The Swift's choice of materials is certainly practical, but the combination of mouldings and colours is also pleasing to the eye. The dashboard fascia is dominated by a soft material, while the plastic insert under the central air vents is reminiscent of an aluminium element.

The combination of dark and light tones is also pleasing, creating a certain dynamism inside the car. The seats are comfortable and in fabric (heated as standard).

Suzuki Swift, space

The Suzuki boasts a good boot space in relation to its exterior dimensions (the length of 3.86 m makes the little Japanese one of the most compact in the entire B-segment). In fact, the minimum volume is 265 litres, the same as the previous model. If you fold down the rear row, you get a generous amount of space and a total capacity of around 1,000 litres.

Suzuki Swift, the boot

In terms of space, despite the reduced body overhangs, two people are comfortable in the rear, while those in the middle have to contend with the tunnel and the stiffer upholstery of the bench seat.